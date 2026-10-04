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Home > Regionals News > Father, Wife and 13-Year-Old Daughter Killed As Speeding Truck Rams Into Their Motorcycle In Madhya Pradesh

Father, Wife and 13-Year-Old Daughter Killed As Speeding Truck Rams Into Their Motorcycle In Madhya Pradesh

The family was reportedly travelling to their fields in Khairwas for garlic sowing when the accident occurred.

Police are searching for the vehicle driver, who fled the spot after the crash.
Police are searching for the vehicle driver, who fled the spot after the crash.

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Sun 2026-10-04 07:30 IST

Three members of a family were killed and a minor girl was seriously injured after a speeding vehicle allegedly rammed into their motorcycle at Nayagaon in Badnawar area of Madhya Pradesh. The accident triggered protests in the area, with angry residents and family members blocking the road demanding action against the vehicle driver. According to preliminary reports, the family was travelling towards their agricultural fields in Khairwas village for garlic sowing when the accident occurred. The impact of the collision left four family members severely injured.

Father, Wife and 13-Year-Old Daughter Killed in Badnawar Road Accident 

The deceased have been identified as Rahul, his wife Pooja and their 13-year-old daughter Suman. Rahul’s other daughter, Shivani, also sustained serious injuries in the accident and was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. The incident has left the family and local residents in shock. The bodies of the deceased were taken for the necessary legal formalities as police began investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.

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Road Blocked After Tragedy

Following the deaths, bereaved family members and protesters gathered at the spot and blocked the road, expressing anger over the accident and demanding swift action against the person responsible. Police officials reached the site and held discussions with the grieving family members and protesters in an effort to pacify the situation and restore traffic movement.

Driver Flees, Police Launch Search

According to police, the driver of the vehicle fled the scene immediately after the collision. Efforts are underway to identify and trace the accused driver. Police are examining available evidence and gathering information about the vehicle involved in the accident. The tragedy has once again raised concerns over road safety in Madhya Pradesh, where frequent accidents continue to claim lives. Local residents have urged authorities to take stricter measures against speeding and improve road safety to prevent such incidents in the future.
Also Read: Who Is Maulana Shamsul Huda Khan? Madrasa Teacher Whose Rs 53 Lakh Property ED Seized in UP – What Is the British Citizenship-Salary Case?

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Father, Wife and 13-Year-Old Daughter Killed As Speeding Truck Rams Into Their Motorcycle In Madhya Pradesh
Tags: Badnawar accident newsBadnawar road accidentfamily killed in accidenthome-hero-pos-2Madhya Pradesh road accidentmotorcycle accidentMP accident newsNayagaon accidentspeeding vehicle accident

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Father, Wife and 13-Year-Old Daughter Killed As Speeding Truck Rams Into Their Motorcycle In Madhya Pradesh

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Father, Wife and 13-Year-Old Daughter Killed As Speeding Truck Rams Into Their Motorcycle In Madhya Pradesh
Father, Wife and 13-Year-Old Daughter Killed As Speeding Truck Rams Into Their Motorcycle In Madhya Pradesh
Father, Wife and 13-Year-Old Daughter Killed As Speeding Truck Rams Into Their Motorcycle In Madhya Pradesh
Father, Wife and 13-Year-Old Daughter Killed As Speeding Truck Rams Into Their Motorcycle In Madhya Pradesh
Father, Wife and 13-Year-Old Daughter Killed As Speeding Truck Rams Into Their Motorcycle In Madhya Pradesh

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