FDA Finds Dangerous Levels of Mercury and Lead in 3 Beauty Creams: Are You Using Them?

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Face Fresh Gold Bakhtiyarpur-Tajpur bridge accident Prince Narula ishaq dar grandson Samantha Chandrima Bhattacharya resignation 8th pay commission india's got latent indigo Renault Kwid diljit dosanjh aurangabad Babar Azam Pakistan Test captain Ayatollah Ali Khamenei funeral route Khajrana Civil Hospital Face Fresh Gold Bakhtiyarpur-Tajpur bridge accident Prince Narula ishaq dar grandson Samantha Chandrima Bhattacharya resignation 8th pay commission india's got latent indigo Renault Kwid diljit dosanjh aurangabad Babar Azam Pakistan Test captain Ayatollah Ali Khamenei funeral route Khajrana Civil Hospital Face Fresh Gold Bakhtiyarpur-Tajpur bridge accident Prince Narula ishaq dar grandson Samantha Chandrima Bhattacharya resignation 8th pay commission india's got latent indigo Renault Kwid diljit dosanjh aurangabad Babar Azam Pakistan Test captain Ayatollah Ali Khamenei funeral route Khajrana Civil Hospital Face Fresh Gold Bakhtiyarpur-Tajpur bridge accident Prince Narula ishaq dar grandson Samantha Chandrima Bhattacharya resignation 8th pay commission india's got latent indigo Renault Kwid diljit dosanjh aurangabad Babar Azam Pakistan Test captain Ayatollah Ali Khamenei funeral route Khajrana Civil Hospital
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Face Fresh Gold Bakhtiyarpur-Tajpur bridge accident Prince Narula ishaq dar grandson Samantha Chandrima Bhattacharya resignation 8th pay commission india's got latent indigo Renault Kwid diljit dosanjh aurangabad Babar Azam Pakistan Test captain Ayatollah Ali Khamenei funeral route Khajrana Civil Hospital Face Fresh Gold Bakhtiyarpur-Tajpur bridge accident Prince Narula ishaq dar grandson Samantha Chandrima Bhattacharya resignation 8th pay commission india's got latent indigo Renault Kwid diljit dosanjh aurangabad Babar Azam Pakistan Test captain Ayatollah Ali Khamenei funeral route Khajrana Civil Hospital Face Fresh Gold Bakhtiyarpur-Tajpur bridge accident Prince Narula ishaq dar grandson Samantha Chandrima Bhattacharya resignation 8th pay commission india's got latent indigo Renault Kwid diljit dosanjh aurangabad Babar Azam Pakistan Test captain Ayatollah Ali Khamenei funeral route Khajrana Civil Hospital Face Fresh Gold Bakhtiyarpur-Tajpur bridge accident Prince Narula ishaq dar grandson Samantha Chandrima Bhattacharya resignation 8th pay commission india's got latent indigo Renault Kwid diljit dosanjh aurangabad Babar Azam Pakistan Test captain Ayatollah Ali Khamenei funeral route Khajrana Civil Hospital
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > FDA Finds Dangerous Levels of Mercury and Lead in 3 Beauty Creams: Are You Using Them?

FDA Finds Dangerous Levels of Mercury and Lead in 3 Beauty Creams: Are You Using Them?

Maharashtra FDA warns against three popular beauty creams containing dangerous levels of toxic mercury and lead.

The Maharashtra FDA warns against three popular beauty creams found to contain dangerous levels of toxic mercury and lead. (Photo: Magnific)
The Maharashtra FDA warns against three popular beauty creams found to contain dangerous levels of toxic mercury and lead. (Photo: Magnific)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Sat 2026-07-04 20:29 IST

The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has recently issued a warning not to use mercury and lead in three popular skincare products. This decision came as the administration found dangerous levels of mercury and lead in three popular skincare products in laboratory tests. These items have been officially declared as “Not of Standard Quality” and pose serious health risks to consumers.
 

Which Beauty Products Failed the Safety Test?

The latest government lab test identified three specific cosmetic items that one should avoid at all costs, such as Goree Beauty Cream, Face Fresh Gold (Beauty Cream + Beauty Serum), and Golden Star Beauty Cream.
 
Beyond containing these harmful heavy metals, these products also reportedly violated basic labelling laws. The Food and Drug Administration has also noted that the packaging lacked mandatory details, like the manufacturer’s name and address, batch numbers, manufacturing dates, and expiry dates. This lack of transparency makes it incredibly difficult to trace their origin. 
 

What Should Consumers and Sellers Do?

It is advisable for all consumers to stop using these creams immediately, as heavy metals like lead and mercury can cause severe skin damage, kidney issues, and nervous system problems over time.
 
The FDA has instructed all wholesalers, retailers, distributors, and online shopping platforms to halt the sale and distribution of these items right away. Anyone holding stock must report it to their local FDA office and begin a product recall.
 

How to Stay Safe and Report Unsafe Products

If you spot these toxic beauty creams being sold in stores or online, you can report them to the authorities. Contact the FDA via their toll-free number at 1800-222-365 or email them at jchq.fda-mah@nic.in.
 
To protect yourself in the future, always buy cosmetics from authorised and trusted sellers. Make sure to check the packaging carefully for the manufacturer’s details, batch number, and expiration date before making a purchase.
You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

FDA Finds Dangerous Levels of Mercury and Lead in 3 Beauty Creams: Are You Using Them?
Tags: Face Fresh GoldFDA cosmetic warningGoree Beauty Creamharmful cosmeticshome-hero-pos-7

RELATED News

Mumbai Red Alert: Flights Delayed, Knee-Deep Water Floods Roads As Heavy Rain Batters City

MLA’s Men Assault CEAT Tyre Agency Operator In Aurangabad; Attack Video Surfaces, NH-139 Blocked

What Led A Gujarat Couple To Kill Their Own 23-Year-Old Son And Stage It As Suicide?

No Land, No Building, Yet Staff Keep Getting Recruited: Curious Case Of Madhya Pradesh’s ‘Ghost Hospital’

J&K Edu Min Sakina Itoo Row: Why Was FIR Ordered Over A 12-Year-Old’s Viral ‘Summer Vacation’ Video?

LATEST NEWS

‘Kill Me to Stop Me’: Mamata Banerjee Slams Rebel TMC Leaders, Calls Them ‘Traitors’

When And Where To Watch Peddi Online? Netflix Reveals Ram Charan Starrer’s OTT Release Date

FDA Finds Dangerous Levels of Mercury and Lead in 3 Beauty Creams: Are You Using Them?

Did Shreya Kalra’s Team Ask Creators to Target Yogesh, Akanksha And Laila? Here’s What Viral Claim Says

Prince Narula And Yuvika Chaudhary Unfollow Each Other On Instagram; Separation Rumours Surface

InvestYadnya Appoints Former Kotak Mahindra Bank’s DIFC Branch Dubai CEO Amul Sharma to Strengthen Financial Leadership and Growth Strategy

Will Pakistan’s Deputy PM Ishaq Dar Resign After Shocking Allegations Against His Grandson?

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Hints At New Tamil Project Despite Announcing Maternity Break; Fans Say ‘Welcome Back’

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Makes India Debut, Breaks Sachin Tendulkar’s 37-Year Record to Become Youngest International Cricketer

Flying To Kashmir? Srinagar Airport Makes Key Announcement For Air Passengers

FDA Finds Dangerous Levels of Mercury and Lead in 3 Beauty Creams: Are You Using Them?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

FDA Finds Dangerous Levels of Mercury and Lead in 3 Beauty Creams: Are You Using Them?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

FDA Finds Dangerous Levels of Mercury and Lead in 3 Beauty Creams: Are You Using Them?
FDA Finds Dangerous Levels of Mercury and Lead in 3 Beauty Creams: Are You Using Them?
FDA Finds Dangerous Levels of Mercury and Lead in 3 Beauty Creams: Are You Using Them?
FDA Finds Dangerous Levels of Mercury and Lead in 3 Beauty Creams: Are You Using Them?

QUICK LINKS