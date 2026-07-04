FDA Finds Dangerous Levels of Mercury and Lead in 3 Beauty Creams: Are You Using Them?

The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has recently issued a warning not to use mercury and lead in three popular skincare products. This decision came as the administration found dangerous levels of mercury and lead in three popular skincare products in laboratory tests. These items have been officially declared as “Not of Standard Quality” and pose serious health risks to consumers.

Which Beauty Products Failed the Safety Test?

The latest government lab test identified three specific cosmetic items that one should avoid at all costs, such as Goree Beauty Cream, Face Fresh Gold (Beauty Cream + Beauty Serum), and Golden Star Beauty Cream.

Beyond containing these harmful heavy metals, these products also reportedly violated basic labelling laws. The Food and Drug Administration has also noted that the packaging lacked mandatory details, like the manufacturer’s name and address, batch numbers, manufacturing dates, and expiry dates. This lack of transparency makes it incredibly difficult to trace their origin.

What Should Consumers and Sellers Do?

It is advisable for all consumers to stop using these creams immediately, as heavy metals like lead and mercury can cause severe skin damage, kidney issues, and nervous system problems over time.

The FDA has instructed all wholesalers, retailers, distributors, and online shopping platforms to halt the sale and distribution of these items right away. Anyone holding stock must report it to their local FDA office and begin a product recall.

How to Stay Safe and Report Unsafe Products

If you spot these toxic beauty creams being sold in stores or online, you can report them to the authorities. Contact the FDA via their toll-free number at 1800-222-365 or email them at jchq.fda-mah@nic.in.