Fed Up With Daily Quarrels, Husband Pushes Wife Into Mohara River In Rajnandgaon – What happened Next?

Police in Chhattisgarh’s Rajnandgaon district have arrested Mayur Meshram, alias Rinku, for allegedly pushing his wife Neelam into the Mohara river, where she drowned. The incident took place around 7 pm on October 21, 2026, in the Basantpur police station area. According to police, Meshram was fed up with the daily quarrels between them. A case of murder has been registered under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

An Evening Walk To The River That Never Ended The Way It Began

On the evening of October 21, Mayur took Neelam to the Mohara river near Chhota Puliya, saying he wanted to show her the river. It looked like an ordinary outing for a married couple.

Police say the couple often argued over small matters. That evening, once they reached the riverbank, another quarrel broke out between them during their conversation.

One Push, Despite Knowing She Could Not Swim

According to police, it was during this argument that Mayur pushed Neelam into the river. Police say he knew his wife could not swim, yet he pushed her into the water anyway. Neelam drowned.

The Brother-In-Law Who Heard It First

After the incident, Mayur allegedly told his brother-in-law, Neelam’s brother, what he had done. A complaint was then filed at the Basantpur police station, where police registered a case under Crime Number 501/2026 and began an investigation.

Search, Siege And Arrest Within A Day

Senior officers were informed, and under their guidance a police team went looking for the accused. Superintendent of Police Ankita Sharma said action was taken for his arrest. A team led by Station House Officer Inspector Kaushlesh Dewangan began the search.

On October 22, the day after the incident, police surrounded and caught Mayur. During questioning, police claim, he admitted to the crime.

From The Riverbank To A Jail Cell

After the arrest, Mayur was produced before a court. Following the issue of a jail warrant, he was lodged in the district jail in Rajnandgaon. He is now in judicial custody.

Questions Police Have Yet To Answer

Police have not said where Neelam’s body was found or when, or whether a post-mortem was done and what it showed. Her age, the couple’s marriage details and whether they have children have not been shared. Mayur’s side of the story, beyond the confession police claim, is also not available.

What Happens Next In The Courtroom

Police are continuing legal action on the basis of the FIR and the investigation. The post-mortem report, the brother-in-law’s statement and any witnesses near the river will be important when the case goes to trial. What Mayur says before the court, and whether the confession he allegedly made to police holds up, will decide how the case proceeds.

Also Read: Elder Brother Allegedly Kills Younger Brother Over Family Dispute; Accused’s Wife Also Arrested In Jasola Delhi