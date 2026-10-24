LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > Fed Up With Daily Quarrels, Husband Pushes Wife Into Mohara River In Rajnandgaon – What happened Next?

Fed Up With Daily Quarrels, Husband Pushes Wife Into Mohara River In Rajnandgaon – What happened Next?

A Chhattisgarh man, Mayur Meshram, was arrested for allegedly pushing his wife Neelam into the Mohara river during an argument, leading to her death by drowning.

Fed Up With Daily Quarrels, Husband Pushes Wife Into Mohara River In Rajnandgaon, (Image Credit: AI)
Fed Up With Daily Quarrels, Husband Pushes Wife Into Mohara River In Rajnandgaon, (Image Credit: AI)

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Sat 2026-10-24 10:14 IST

Police in Chhattisgarh’s Rajnandgaon district have arrested Mayur Meshram, alias Rinku, for allegedly pushing his wife Neelam into the Mohara river, where she drowned. The incident took place around 7 pm on October 21, 2026, in the Basantpur police station area. According to police, Meshram was fed up with the daily quarrels between them. A case of murder has been registered under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

An Evening Walk To The River That Never Ended The Way It Began

On the evening of October 21, Mayur took Neelam to the Mohara river near Chhota Puliya, saying he wanted to show her the river. It looked like an ordinary outing for a married couple.

You Might Be Interested In

Police say the couple often argued over small matters. That evening, once they reached the riverbank, another quarrel broke out between them during their conversation.

One Push, Despite Knowing She Could Not Swim

According to police, it was during this argument that Mayur pushed Neelam into the river. Police say he knew his wife could not swim, yet he pushed her into the water anyway. Neelam drowned.

The Brother-In-Law Who Heard It First

After the incident, Mayur allegedly told his brother-in-law, Neelam’s brother, what he had done. A complaint was then filed at the Basantpur police station, where police registered a case under Crime Number 501/2026 and began an investigation.

Search, Siege And Arrest Within A Day

Senior officers were informed, and under their guidance a police team went looking for the accused. Superintendent of Police Ankita Sharma said action was taken for his arrest. A team led by Station House Officer Inspector Kaushlesh Dewangan began the search.

On October 22, the day after the incident, police surrounded and caught Mayur. During questioning, police claim, he admitted to the crime.

From The Riverbank To A Jail Cell

After the arrest, Mayur was produced before a court. Following the issue of a jail warrant, he was lodged in the district jail in Rajnandgaon. He is now in judicial custody.

Questions Police Have Yet To Answer

Police have not said where Neelam’s body was found or when, or whether a post-mortem was done and what it showed. Her age, the couple’s marriage details and whether they have children have not been shared. Mayur’s side of the story, beyond the confession police claim, is also not available.

What Happens Next In The Courtroom

Police are continuing legal action on the basis of the FIR and the investigation. The post-mortem report, the brother-in-law’s statement and any witnesses near the river will be important when the case goes to trial. What Mayur says before the court, and whether the confession he allegedly made to police holds up, will decide how the case proceeds.

Also Read: Elder Brother Allegedly Kills Younger Brother Over Family Dispute; Accused’s Wife Also Arrested In Jasola Delhi

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Fed Up With Daily Quarrels, Husband Pushes Wife Into Mohara River In Rajnandgaon – What happened Next?
Tags: home-hero-pos-6

RELATED News

UP Teacher Vacancies: 20,382 Posts Announced In Government-Aided Secondary Schools- Know The Complete Recruitment Process And Details

Wife Murdered, Husband And Two Children Injured As Man Attacks Family Over Objections To His Advances Towards Daughter In Tamil Nadu

209 Boxes of Beer and Liquor Spill Across Jharkhand Road After a Truck Overturns, Youths Rush to Grab Bottles Before Police Arrive

14-Year-Old Priyanshu Dies as Gas Cylinder Explodes While He Makes Tea, Bringing Down Roof and Walls of His House

5-Year-Old Son Dies After Drinking Milk, Father Accuses Estranged Wife of Poisoning Milk Given to Two Sons and Her Partner

LATEST NEWS

Fed Up With Daily Quarrels, Husband Pushes Wife Into Mohara River In Rajnandgaon – What happened Next?

Silicon Valley Open 2026: Anahat Singh Bows Out Of Tournament After Losing To Sivasangari Subramaniam In Semi-Finals

Elder Brother Allegedly Kills Younger Brother Over Family Dispute; Accused’s Wife Also Arrested In Jasola Delhi

Who Is Himanshu Bhau? Rohtak Gangster Wanted In Multiple Murder Cases Arrested In US

WATCH VIDEO: Lionel Messi Gets Standing Ovation From Royal Guests in Entire Auditorium Before Receiving Princess of Asturias Award

Ballon d’Or 2026: All You Need to Know – When and Where is Ceremony, How is Winner Decided, Favourites, Full List of Contenders, Women’s Contenders, Live Streaming Details, TV Channel

WATCH VIDEO: Cristiano Ronaldo Scores 982nd Career Goal in Al Faisaly vs Al Nassr Saudi Pro League, Closes In On 1000-Goal Mark

5-Year-Old Son Dies After Drinking Milk, Father Accuses Estranged Wife of Poisoning Milk Given to Two Sons and Her Partner

IND vs NZ T20I Series: India Rope in Kumar Kushagra After Ishan Kishan Ruled Out of 2nd T20I in Christchurch | Check Updated Squad Here

IND-W vs ZIM-W 1st ODI: Pratika Rawal Wreaks Havoc With Ton as India Thrash Zimbabwe to Win Series Opener

Fed Up With Daily Quarrels, Husband Pushes Wife Into Mohara River In Rajnandgaon – What happened Next?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Fed Up With Daily Quarrels, Husband Pushes Wife Into Mohara River In Rajnandgaon – What happened Next?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Fed Up With Daily Quarrels, Husband Pushes Wife Into Mohara River In Rajnandgaon – What happened Next?
Fed Up With Daily Quarrels, Husband Pushes Wife Into Mohara River In Rajnandgaon – What happened Next?
Fed Up With Daily Quarrels, Husband Pushes Wife Into Mohara River In Rajnandgaon – What happened Next?
Fed Up With Daily Quarrels, Husband Pushes Wife Into Mohara River In Rajnandgaon – What happened Next?
Fed Up With Daily Quarrels, Husband Pushes Wife Into Mohara River In Rajnandgaon – What happened Next?

QUICK LINKS