Ferrari Crashes Into Hyderabad Apartment Gate, Driver Flees as Police Launch Hunt

A luxury Ferrari sports car has crashed into the main gate of Hill View Apartments on Road No. 5 in Film Nagar, Hyderabad, during the early hours of Sunday. The accident took place around 4 am when the high-end vehicle allegedly hit the apartment entrance at a very high speed. The collision was so strong that it destroyed the property gate, and the front section of the Ferrari was also damaged. After the crash, the occupants reportedly abandoned the vehicle and fled before police arrived at the scene.

Police Probe Speed and Drunk Driving Angle

A case has been registered by the police and has started investigating the incident. The early findings show that excessive speed might be the cause of the accident. Officials are also looking into the possibility that the driver and other occupants may have been under the influence of alcohol. However, this has not yet been officially confirmed.

The seized Ferrari is being examined, while police are checking CCTV footage from the area to identify the people involved. Investigators are also using the vehicle’s registration details to trace the owner and determine who was driving at the time of the crash.

Road Accidents Continue to Be a Concern in India

The incident highlights wider concerns over road safety in India. Government data shows that 4,80,583 road accidents were reported across the country in 2023, resulting in 1,72,890 deaths and injuries to 4,62,825 people.

Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said road accident fatalities rose to 1,77,177 in 2024. The government has adopted a road safety strategy based on the 4Es: Education, Engineering, Enforcement, and Emergency Care.