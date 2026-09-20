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Home > Regionals News > Fight With Friends Turns Ugly In Gurugram, Thar Driver Rams Rapido Car Repeatedly, Video Goes Viral

Fight With Friends Turns Ugly In Gurugram, Thar Driver Rams Rapido Car Repeatedly, Video Goes Viral

A Thar driver allegedly rammed a cab repeatedly in Gurugram's Sector 89. The incident was caught on video and is now going viral. Police have registered a case and launched a search.

Thar Driver Rams Rapido Car Repeatedly (Photo: X)
Thar Driver Rams Rapido Car Repeatedly (Photo: X)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Sun 2026-09-20 11:20 IST

A road rage incident in Gurugram’s Sector 89 has sparked concern after a Thar driver allegedly rammed a cab multiple times. The incident reportedly took place in Sector 89. The Thar driver allegedly targeted the cab and repeatedly hit it. The force of the impact badly damaged the front portion of the cab. Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident.

Video Of Gurugram Road Rage Goes Viral

A video showing the incident has surfaced on social media and is rapidly gaining attention. Following information about the incident, police reached the spot. The Kherki Daula police have registered a case based on a complaint filed by the cab driver.

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Police are now trying to identify and locate the accused. Investigators are reportedly using the Thar’s Delhi registration number to trace the vehicle. The incident has once again raised concerns over dangerous driving and road rage on Gurugram’s busy roads.

Delivery Rider Dies In Separate Gurugram Accident

In another road accident in Gurugram, a delivery rider died after being hit by an unidentified vehicle near Cyber Hub. According to the complaint filed by his son Pushpendra Yadav, his father Janak Singh was working as a rider and lived on rent in Kapashera.

On September 18, at around 1:30 pm, Janak Singh was travelling from Shankar Chowk towards IFFCO Chowk. As he reached near Cyber Hub, an unknown speeding vehicle hit his motorcycle. The driver allegedly fled the scene after the crash.

Police Search For Hit-And-Run Driver

Janak Singh suffered serious injuries and was taken to Civil Hospital in Sector 10. He later died during treatment. Police have registered a case at the DLF Phase 2 police station. Investigators are examining CCTV footage from the area to identify the vehicle and trace the driver.

Two Accused Sent To 14-Day Judicial Custody

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) investigating the case said the accused had repeatedly misled police while providing information about the addresses of their alleged accomplices.

On the other hand, Kalyan Bisla and Lavnish, arrested in a separate case where they hit a female rider, were produced before the court on Friday. As their two-day remand has now ended, the court has sent both accused to 14-day judicial custody.

This case is now being investigated by the Special Investigation Team. This comes after the accused had misled the police multiple times by sharing information about the addresses of their alleged accomplices. 

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Fight With Friends Turns Ugly In Gurugram, Thar Driver Rams Rapido Car Repeatedly, Video Goes Viral
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Fight With Friends Turns Ugly In Gurugram, Thar Driver Rams Rapido Car Repeatedly, Video Goes Viral

Fight With Friends Turns Ugly In Gurugram, Thar Driver Rams Rapido Car Repeatedly, Video Goes Viral

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Fight With Friends Turns Ugly In Gurugram, Thar Driver Rams Rapido Car Repeatedly, Video Goes Viral
Fight With Friends Turns Ugly In Gurugram, Thar Driver Rams Rapido Car Repeatedly, Video Goes Viral
Fight With Friends Turns Ugly In Gurugram, Thar Driver Rams Rapido Car Repeatedly, Video Goes Viral
Fight With Friends Turns Ugly In Gurugram, Thar Driver Rams Rapido Car Repeatedly, Video Goes Viral
Fight With Friends Turns Ugly In Gurugram, Thar Driver Rams Rapido Car Repeatedly, Video Goes Viral

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