Fight With Wife, Man Climbs Tower, Refuses To Come Down As Police And Crowd Appeal To Him To Descend Safely

A dramatic incident unfolded in Lodipur Shobhan village after a young man climbed a tower following an alleged fight with his wife. His sudden decision created panic among locals and also brought the police and administration into action. According to initial information, the man climbed the tower in anger after a dispute with his wife. As word spread through the village, a large crowd gathered near the spot.

People could be seen appealing to the young man to remain calm and come down from the tower. They also urged him to explain what had happened instead of taking such a step. However, the young man remained adamant and did not immediately respond to the repeated appeals.

Crowd Gathers As Police Try To Calm Him

The unusual scene quickly became the centre of attention in the village. Locals continued talking to the man and asking him to descend safely. Police and administrative officials also reached the spot. Their focus was on bringing the young man down safely and preventing the situation from getting worse. The incident also highlights how personal disputes can sometimes turn into public crises when emotions run high.

Similar Tower Incident Reported In Jind

Last month, a similar case was reported when a 35-year-old man climbed on a mobile tower in Bahadurgarh village of Safidon subdivision. The man was identified as Sunil. He climbed to a tower to seek a divorce from his wife and permission to marry the woman with whom he was in a live-in relationship.

Sunil, a labourer, had an eight-year-old son from his marriage. He climbed the tower to press his demands, prompting villagers to alert the police. A Dial-112 team reached the spot and began speaking to him. Villagers also repeatedly appealed to him to come down.

According to villagers, this was not his first such attempt. He had reportedly climbed a tower in nearby Rattakhera village a few days earlier with similar demands. Jind SP Kuldeep Singh said the matter was personal and that efforts were being made to counsel him and bring him down safely.