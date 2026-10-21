Financial Influencer Dies By Suicide In Tamil Nadu, Father Accuses Tech CEO Of Cyberbullying; Techie Responds To Allegations

For more than 1.3 million people on Instagram, V Harish was a familiar voice in a crowded space: a young creator who turned mutual funds and money management into short, easy-to-follow videos under the name “Finance With Harish.” He also ran a YouTube channel under the same brand.

This week, that voice went silent. Harish, 27, died by suicide at his rented villa in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. His death has left his followers in shock and his family seeking answers, and it has pulled a Chennai-based tech executive into a very public controversy.

The Father’s Allegation

Harish’s father has accused Jason Samuel, CEO of the venture studio Zemuria Inc., of targeting his son and cyberbullying him online. According to the family’s account, the pressure on Harish had been building for some time.

His father says the stress of the online targeting drove his son to take his own life. He has also demanded a police investigation into the circumstances that led to the death.

The Account That Went Dark

One detail sits at the centre of the family’s grievance. Harish’s main Instagram handle, the one that had built his 1.3 million following, was disabled by Meta after allegations were raised by Samuel.

Harish did not walk away. He kept posting and began releasing videos on a new handle. His father says the episode left him deeply distressed.

The Techie Breaks His Silence

On Tuesday evening, Samuel responded on X. He said he was shocked by Harish’s death but firmly rejected the charge of cyberbullying.

Samuel said his only action was to point out that the influencer had “misrepresented” facts. He alleged that Harish was not a SEBI Registered Investment Adviser (RIA), the registration required in India to give paid investment advice. He also said Harish had obtained his AMFI Registration Number (ARN), which is issued by the Association of Mutual Funds in India, only recently.

“I am deeply saddened, heavily grieving, shocked and frozen at what has happened and I mourn the loss of life,” Samuel wrote. “I have not cyber-bullied him.” He described his criticism as a call-out of what he termed a lack of licence and authority, a misrepresentation of credentials, and fraud on SEBI and AMFI.

Samuel added that he had asked Harish, in a video, to return and carry out his work with a proper SEBI licence. “I never intended or expected this drastic measure to happen and I mourn the loss,” he said.

Finance with Harish – YouTube channel chap has taken the extreme step of suicide allegedly because of cyber bullying by Jason Samuel – another YouTuber. Sad . — kishore k swamy 🇮🇳 (@sansbarrier) October 20, 2026

Two Versions, One Tragedy

The two accounts stand far apart. The family says a young creator was hounded to the edge. Samuel says he raised a regulatory concern about someone giving financial advice to a very large audience.

None of these claims has been tested. Neither SEBI nor AMFI has commented on Harish’s registration status in the material available so far, and the allegations on both sides remain unverified.

Where The Case Stands

As of now, the police have not registered a case in connection with the death. Whether the father’s complaint leads to a formal investigation, and whether investigators examine the online exchanges, the account suspension and Harish’s professional credentials, is still to be seen.

For now, a Chennai family is mourning a son, a large online community has lost a creator it followed daily, and the questions of what pushed Harish to this point, and who, if anyone, bears responsibility, remain unanswered.

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