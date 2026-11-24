The Madras High Court on Tuesday was informed that Tamil Nadu Police had registered an FIR against TVK MLA from Kallakurichi Arul Vignesh over allegations of sending obscene WhatsApp messages to a woman district Collector. Hearing a petition seeking action against the MLA, Justice V Lakshminarayanan questioned the State over the circulation of the alleged messages on social media and asked why authorities had not taken steps to remove them.

The petition was filed by a woman advocate seeking directions to the Director General of Police (DGP) and the Superintendent of Police to register an FIR and ensure a fair, impartial and expeditious investigation into the allegations.

Madras High Court questions delay in removing obscene messages

During the hearing, the State Public Prosecutor, John Sathyan, informed the court that an FIR had been registered. The development came a day after the court asked him to obtain instructions from the Chief Secretary and the Collector herself on whether a complaint had been filed.

On Monday, the State had informed the court that neither the Chief Secretary nor the state police had received such a complaint. The court had orally observed that it could not issue directions if the woman officer herself had not lodged a complaint.

Raising concerns over the circulation of the alleged obscene messages, the Madras High Court recalled its earlier observation that anything affecting women’s dignity should be pulled down. It questioned why the messages had not been removed from the media. The prosecutor said steps were being taken, but the court remarked that action after the damage had been done was of no use.

The court asked the State: “This is indirectly shaming by disclosure. What have you done? The complainant speaks about Facebook posting. I have to suggest you to do this. Why can’t you do this by yourself?”

Madras High Court asks State about POSH committee

The court also asked whether a committee had been constituted under the Prevention of Sexual Harassment (POSH) Act. Observing that there was probably no such committee at the State level, it questioned why it had not been formed.

“Whether she is Chief Secretary or sweeper or lower, she deserves to be protected against sexual harassment. I’m not saying it has definitely happened. But something needs to be looked into,” the court said.

Madras High Court seeks senior-level investigation

The State informed the court that the All Women Police Station was investigating the allegations. However, the court said that since an MLA was involved, the investigation should be handled by someone above the rank of Superintendent of Police. It also asked the police cyber wing to proactively remove the alleged obscene posts.

The petitioner submitted that media reports dated November 10, 2026, alleged that Arul Vignesh had sent sexually coloured messages to the Collector and visited her official residence in an inebriated state, amounting to trespass. The MLA has reportedly denied the allegations as baseless and politically motivated.

The petitioner said the Collector was believed to have complained to the Chief Secretary, but no FIR or criminal case had initially been registered. She argued that determining the truth of the allegations was a matter for investigation, not the petitioner’s responsibility.

The Madras High Court listed the matter for November 27 and directed the State to submit details of the investigating teams and the constitution of the Internal Complaints Committee under the POSH Act.

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