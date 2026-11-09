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Home > Regionals News > Fire Breaks Out In Bhopal House, 6 People Die As They Were Sleeping, Four Rescued – What Caused This Incident?

Fire Breaks Out In Bhopal House, 6 People Die As They Were Sleeping, Four Rescued – What Caused This Incident?

Six members of a family died in a massive fire at bullion trader Kundan Lal Soni's three-storey house in Chhapara, Seoni. Four people were rescued.

Six Of Family Die In Massive Fire At Seoni Bullion Trader's House (Image: X)
Six Of Family Die In Massive Fire At Seoni Bullion Trader's House (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Mon 2026-11-09 10:05 IST

Six members of a family died after a massive fire engulfed a three-storey house belonging to a prominent bullion trader in Madhya Pradesh’s Seoni district. The tragedy took place around 4 am in Jain Mohalla of Mahavir Ward, Chhapara, while the family was asleep. Around 10 people were inside the house when the fire broke out, but four were rescued safely. Those who were sleeping could not get a chance to escape as flames and thick smoke spread through the building.

This house was owned by a popular local jeweller, Kundan Lal Soni. This occurrence created fear among the people living in that area, and they notified the police and fire department about the matter.

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Bhopal fire disaster in Seoni

According to reports, the fire occurred in the early hours of the morning, where most people in the family were sleeping. In a very short period, the entire house got engulfed in the fire and smoke.

After receiving information from local residents, police and fire brigade teams rushed to the spot. Rescue personnel immediately began efforts to evacuate people from the burning house. Four occupants were brought out safely, but six family members lost their lives.

Rescue teams bring Bhopal-linked house fire under control

As per reports, SDOP Apoorva Bhalavi, who was present at the scene, said over the phone that the fire in the bullion trader’s three-storey house had been completely brought under control.

He said the fire brigade and rescue team managed to control the flames after considerable effort. However, the cause of the fire has not yet been established.

Police begin investigation into Bhopal fire deaths

Police have sent the bodies for post-mortem examination and launched an investigation into the incident. Officials are yet to determine what triggered the fire at Kundan Lal Soni’s residence.

The incident has left the Chhapara neighbourhood in shock, as six members of the same family died in the blaze.

Also Read: Watch: Speeding Bullet Motorcycle Hits Stray Dog, Killing Him; Mother And Son Riding Bike Get Thrown On The Road – How Did It Happen?   

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Fire Breaks Out In Bhopal House, 6 People Die As They Were Sleeping, Four Rescued – What Caused This Incident?
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Fire Breaks Out In Bhopal House, 6 People Die As They Were Sleeping, Four Rescued – What Caused This Incident?

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Fire Breaks Out In Bhopal House, 6 People Die As They Were Sleeping, Four Rescued – What Caused This Incident?

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Fire Breaks Out In Bhopal House, 6 People Die As They Were Sleeping, Four Rescued – What Caused This Incident?
Fire Breaks Out In Bhopal House, 6 People Die As They Were Sleeping, Four Rescued – What Caused This Incident?
Fire Breaks Out In Bhopal House, 6 People Die As They Were Sleeping, Four Rescued – What Caused This Incident?
Fire Breaks Out In Bhopal House, 6 People Die As They Were Sleeping, Four Rescued – What Caused This Incident?
Fire Breaks Out In Bhopal House, 6 People Die As They Were Sleeping, Four Rescued – What Caused This Incident?

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