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Home > Regionals News > First Came The Argument, Then The Gunshot: Sanjay, 32, Dies During A Liquor Party In UP While The Suspects Remain At Large

First Came The Argument, Then The Gunshot: Sanjay, 32, Dies During A Liquor Party In UP While The Suspects Remain At Large

A late-night liquor party ended in tragedy in UP after 32-year-old Sanjay was shot dead during a dispute. In a separate incident, three people were booked for alleged firing near a liquor shop as police launched searches.

(Image: representative)
(Image: representative)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Mon 2026-10-19 23:40 IST

A late-night liquor party turned deadly in Italiabaja village after a dispute among friends allegedly escalated into a shooting, leaving a 32-year-old man dead. The victim, identified as Sanjay alias Sanju, was shot at close range and died on the spot. In a separate incident, three people have been booked for allegedly opening fire during a dispute near a liquor shop.

Late-Night Liquor Party Ends With Sanjay’s Death

Sanjay, son of Muratdhwaj and a resident of Italiabaja village under Jaria police station, was reportedly drinking with his friends outside the village on Monday night. The gathering took a violent turn when an argument broke out over drinking-related matters.

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According to the available details, the disagreement escalated into a scuffle among the young men present at the party. During the confrontation, a bullet struck Sanjay, killing him on the spot.

The shooting triggered panic among those attending the gathering. The other men reportedly fled immediately after the incident, leaving Sanjay behind.

Friends Flee As Family Members Rush To The Spot

News of the shooting spread through the area, creating tension in the village. Sanjay’s relatives also reached the scene after learning about the incident.

Jaria police station house officer Manoj Pandey confirmed that the man had been shot dead. Police have launched a search for the suspects involved in the incident.

Sanjay’s body was taken into police custody and sent for a post-mortem examination. Further action is underway as investigators work to establish the sequence of events and identify those responsible.

Separate Firing Incident Near Liquor Shop Sparks Police Action

In another incident, a dispute near an English liquor shop on Bilgaon Road allegedly escalated into gunfire on Sunday night. Three people, including two identified suspects, have been booked in connection with the case.

Complainants Bhupendra and Chandrashekhar, sons of Harishchandra Rajput, said they were sitting near the liquor shop behind the market around 9 pm when Deepak, Golu Maharaj and an unidentified man arrived.

The three men allegedly argued with them while under the influence of alcohol. When the complainants objected, Deepak allegedly fired a shot from an illegal pistol and assaulted them.

CCTV Footage Examined As Police Search For Three Accused

The complainants alerted the police, but the accused allegedly escaped on a motorcycle before officers arrived. They also reportedly threatened to kill the victims while fleeing.

Police examined CCTV footage from cameras installed at the liquor shop and registered a case against Deepak, Golu and an unidentified person based on the complaint.

Station House Officer Inspector Ram Asare Saroj said the case includes charges related to firing, assault and other relevant offences. He added that Deepak and Golu have criminal histories and that a police team has been formed to locate the accused.

The two incidents have brought renewed attention to violent confrontations linked to liquor gatherings, with police pursuing separate investigations into both cases.

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First Came The Argument, Then The Gunshot: Sanjay, 32, Dies During A Liquor Party In UP While The Suspects Remain At Large

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First Came The Argument, Then The Gunshot: Sanjay, 32, Dies During A Liquor Party In UP While The Suspects Remain At Large

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First Came The Argument, Then The Gunshot: Sanjay, 32, Dies During A Liquor Party In UP While The Suspects Remain At Large
First Came The Argument, Then The Gunshot: Sanjay, 32, Dies During A Liquor Party In UP While The Suspects Remain At Large
First Came The Argument, Then The Gunshot: Sanjay, 32, Dies During A Liquor Party In UP While The Suspects Remain At Large
First Came The Argument, Then The Gunshot: Sanjay, 32, Dies During A Liquor Party In UP While The Suspects Remain At Large
First Came The Argument, Then The Gunshot: Sanjay, 32, Dies During A Liquor Party In UP While The Suspects Remain At Large

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