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Home > Regionals News > First Her Husband’s WhatsApp Was Hacked, Then A Stranger Called His Wife, Recorded Her Objectionable Video, And Began Blackmailing Her, Here’s What Happened

First Her Husband’s WhatsApp Was Hacked, Then A Stranger Called His Wife, Recorded Her Objectionable Video, And Began Blackmailing Her, Here’s What Happened

A woman in Patna’s Meethapur was allegedly trapped in a cybercrime scam after an accused hacked her husband’s WhatsApp account, recorded her objectionable video and demanded money.

Patna Woman Blackmailed After Husband’s WhatsApp Is Hacked (Photo: AI)
Patna Woman Blackmailed After Husband’s WhatsApp Is Hacked (Photo: AI)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Tue 2026-11-03 22:38 IST

A woman from Meethapur in Patna, Bihar, has allegedly become a victim of cyber blackmail after an accused hacked her husband’s WhatsApp account. The accused reportedly used the hacked account to contact her through a video call before trapping her in a blackmailing scheme. The woman has filed a complaint at the cyber police station. Police have started investigating the case.

Video Call From Husband’s WhatsApp Number Raises Suspicion

According to the complaint, the woman received a WhatsApp video call from her husband’s number a few days ago. Believing that her husband was calling, she answered the call. However, she was shocked to find an unknown man on the other side.

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After the call ended, the accused allegedly started contacting her through WhatsApp messages and video calls from another number. Initially, the woman refused to talk to him. However, after repeated attempts, she eventually started communicating with the accused.

Accused Allegedly Trapped Woman And Recorded Objectionable Video

The accused allegedly gained the woman’s trust and gradually trapped her in a romantic relationship. During their interaction, he reportedly recorded an objectionable video of her. He later allegedly used the video to blackmail her and demanded a large sum of money.

Video Sent To Husband As Accused Demands Money

The accused reportedly sent the objectionable video to the woman’s husband’s WhatsApp account. He also threatened to circulate it on social media if she failed to pay the demanded amount. Disturbed by the threats and blackmailing, the woman approached the cyber police and lodged a complaint.

Police have registered a case and are investigating the incident. Further details about the accused and the alleged WhatsApp hacking are yet to emerge.

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First Her Husband’s WhatsApp Was Hacked, Then A Stranger Called His Wife, Recorded Her Objectionable Video, And Began Blackmailing Her, Here’s What Happened
Tags: bihar newsBihar PoliceBlackmailingcrime newscyber-crimeMeethapuronline fraudPatna newsWhatsapp scam

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First Her Husband’s WhatsApp Was Hacked, Then A Stranger Called His Wife, Recorded Her Objectionable Video, And Began Blackmailing Her, Here’s What Happened

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First Her Husband’s WhatsApp Was Hacked, Then A Stranger Called His Wife, Recorded Her Objectionable Video, And Began Blackmailing Her, Here’s What Happened

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First Her Husband’s WhatsApp Was Hacked, Then A Stranger Called His Wife, Recorded Her Objectionable Video, And Began Blackmailing Her, Here’s What Happened
First Her Husband’s WhatsApp Was Hacked, Then A Stranger Called His Wife, Recorded Her Objectionable Video, And Began Blackmailing Her, Here’s What Happened
First Her Husband’s WhatsApp Was Hacked, Then A Stranger Called His Wife, Recorded Her Objectionable Video, And Began Blackmailing Her, Here’s What Happened
First Her Husband’s WhatsApp Was Hacked, Then A Stranger Called His Wife, Recorded Her Objectionable Video, And Began Blackmailing Her, Here’s What Happened
First Her Husband’s WhatsApp Was Hacked, Then A Stranger Called His Wife, Recorded Her Objectionable Video, And Began Blackmailing Her, Here’s What Happened

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