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Home > Regionals News > First MP Aga Ruhullah, Now 24 MLAs: Why Is Omar Abdullah Facing A Deepening Crisis Within National Conference?

First MP Aga Ruhullah, Now 24 MLAs: Why Is Omar Abdullah Facing A Deepening Crisis Within National Conference?

Omar Abdullah faces dissent as 24 National Conference MLAs demand the removal of his advisor and Deputy CM Surinder Choudhary, along with a Cabinet reshuffle.

24 NC MLAs Turn Against Omar Abdullah, Demand Major Cabinet Changes (Image: ANI)
24 NC MLAs Turn Against Omar Abdullah, Demand Major Cabinet Changes (Image: ANI)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Sat 2026-10-31 14:30 IST

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah is facing growing dissent within the National Conference, with 24 party MLAs reportedly joining hands to demand major changes in the government and its functioning. The legislators, who met in Srinagar on Friday, have called for the removal of the Chief Minister’s advisor, Nasir Aslam Wani, and Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary, along with other ministers. They have also sought a clear roadmap for implementing the party manifesto, greater powers for MLAs and a complete restructuring of the Council of Ministers.

Omar Abdullah faces questions over cabinet reshuffle

As per reports, the meeting took place at the residence of MLA Qaisar Jamshid Lone. At least 18 ruling party legislators attended in person, while six others joined through video conference and extended their support. The group reportedly includes MLAs from both the Kashmir Valley and the Jammu region.

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The legislators signed a resolution listing their demands and took an oath to fight for internal democracy within the National Conference. They want ministers who have completed two years in office to be dropped and the Council of Ministers to be restructured. The recent Cabinet reshuffle, which was expected to address concerns within the party, has instead deepened resentment among a section of its MLAs.

Omar Abdullah urged to hear grievances of MLAs

Reportedly, one of the disgruntled legislators said the group wanted a meeting with the Chief Minister to put forward its demands. “We want to meet the Chief Minister to convey our demands. We are not against the party, but it cannot be business as usual. He (the CM) should listen to us and make changes that are in the interest of the party and the government,” the MLA said.

Another legislator said the group wanted the Chief Minister’s advisor and some ministers removed, along with a roadmap for implementing the manifesto and greater empowerment of MLAs. He also claimed that some senior legislators broke down during the meeting while speaking about their alleged treatment by the party leadership and the Chief Minister’s advisor.

Omar Abdullah’s leadership faces internal pressure

According to reports, a senior leader who attended the meeting rejected the suggestion that the legislators were rebelling against the party. “We are not rebels. We want to strengthen the party. Everyone at the meeting wanted the party to remain united. We are only demanding accountability and want to ensure that the party and the government are not treated as the fiefdom of a few individuals,” he said.

The National Conference has 41 MLAs in the 90-member Jammu and Kashmir Assembly. It formed the government with the support of the Congress, which has six MLAs, along with smaller parties and Independents. With 24 NC legislators reportedly backing the demands, the discontent could pose a serious challenge to Omar Abdullah.

Omar Abdullah faces dissent amid Aga Ruhullah’s exit decision

The internal crisis has also coincided with growing differences involving Srinagar MP Aga Ruhullah. He has announced his decision to resign from his parliamentary seat and leave the National Conference.

There has always been tension between Ruhullah and the Abdullah family. He has decided to leave the party and walk on his own path, creating further tension around Omar Abdullah and the party leadership.

Also Read: Two Foreign Nationals Staying At 5-Star Hotel In Bengaluru Die Of Electrocution, Two More Try To Rescue Them, Get Injured – Full Details     

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First MP Aga Ruhullah, Now 24 MLAs: Why Is Omar Abdullah Facing A Deepening Crisis Within National Conference?
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First MP Aga Ruhullah, Now 24 MLAs: Why Is Omar Abdullah Facing A Deepening Crisis Within National Conference?

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First MP Aga Ruhullah, Now 24 MLAs: Why Is Omar Abdullah Facing A Deepening Crisis Within National Conference?
First MP Aga Ruhullah, Now 24 MLAs: Why Is Omar Abdullah Facing A Deepening Crisis Within National Conference?
First MP Aga Ruhullah, Now 24 MLAs: Why Is Omar Abdullah Facing A Deepening Crisis Within National Conference?
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