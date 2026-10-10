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Home > Regionals News > First Wife Slits Husband’s Throat After He Transferred Land To Second Wife In Uttar Pradesh; Absconding Wife Unhappy With Transaction, Father Of Six Found Murdered In Field

First Wife Slits Husband’s Throat After He Transferred Land To Second Wife In Uttar Pradesh; Absconding Wife Unhappy With Transaction, Father Of Six Found Murdered In Field

50-year-old Om Prakash Rajbhar was allegedly murdered by his first wife over a land dispute in Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh, after he transferred land to his second wife.

Kushinagar Man Killed Over Land Dispute With Second Wife
Kushinagar Man Killed Over Land Dispute With Second Wife

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Sat 2026-10-10 11:20 IST

A 50-year-old man was allegedly murdered by his first wife due to land disputes in Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh, on Friday, October 10. Om Prakash Rajbhar, who lived in Tola Madarhwa village in Jungle Jagdishpur, under Nebua Naurangiya police station, was murdered through throat-slitting. The alleged dispute arose when he transferred some of his land to his second wife, leaving his first wife unhappy with how he distributed the property.

Uttar Pradesh murder case: land dispute over second wife

Om Prakash had two wives and six children in total. The transfer of some land to his second wife is said to have triggered the domestic dispute, as the first wife was not satisfied with how he distributed the property.

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The blood-stained body of the victim was later discovered in a field. This incident has raised the alertness of the police in Uttar Pradesh.

Uttar Pradesh police examine the alleged motive

Additional Superintendent of Police Keshav Kumar said the initial assessment pointed towards a property dispute, but cautioned that the motive would become clear only after a detailed investigation.

“Prima facie, it appears to be a land dispute, but the situation will only become clear after an investigation,” ASP Keshav Kumar stated.

Uttar Pradesh police launch search for accused wife

According to the information provided, the accused first wife fled after the alleged murder and remains at large. Police have launched an investigation and are trying to apprehend her.

The Uttar Pradesh police are investigating whether the dispute over transferring land to the second wife led to the fatal attack. The exact sequence of events and the circumstances behind the killing remain subject to the investigation.

Uttar Pradesh murder investigation continues

The case centres on the alleged conflict over the distribution of family property. While police have identified a land dispute as the suspected motive at this stage, ASP Keshav Kumar said the investigation would establish the circumstances surrounding Om Prakash Rajbhar’s death.

Also Read: Driver Burnt Alive, Returning From Lucknow Airport CNG Car Mysteriously Catches Fire; Vehicle Reduced To Ashes While His Bones Were Still Burning    

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First Wife Slits Husband’s Throat After He Transferred Land To Second Wife In Uttar Pradesh; Absconding Wife Unhappy With Transaction, Father Of Six Found Murdered In Field
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First Wife Slits Husband’s Throat After He Transferred Land To Second Wife In Uttar Pradesh; Absconding Wife Unhappy With Transaction, Father Of Six Found Murdered In Field

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First Wife Slits Husband’s Throat After He Transferred Land To Second Wife In Uttar Pradesh; Absconding Wife Unhappy With Transaction, Father Of Six Found Murdered In Field
First Wife Slits Husband’s Throat After He Transferred Land To Second Wife In Uttar Pradesh; Absconding Wife Unhappy With Transaction, Father Of Six Found Murdered In Field
First Wife Slits Husband’s Throat After He Transferred Land To Second Wife In Uttar Pradesh; Absconding Wife Unhappy With Transaction, Father Of Six Found Murdered In Field
First Wife Slits Husband’s Throat After He Transferred Land To Second Wife In Uttar Pradesh; Absconding Wife Unhappy With Transaction, Father Of Six Found Murdered In Field
First Wife Slits Husband’s Throat After He Transferred Land To Second Wife In Uttar Pradesh; Absconding Wife Unhappy With Transaction, Father Of Six Found Murdered In Field

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