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Home > Regionals News > Five Killed in Manipur, Then 10 Houses and 20 Shops Go Up in Flames as Tensions Explode, Here’s What Happened

Five Killed in Manipur, Then 10 Houses and 20 Shops Go Up in Flames as Tensions Explode, Here’s What Happened

Five people were reported killed in shootings across Manipur, while 10 houses and 20 shops were set ablaze in Chassad. A shutdown call and prohibitory restrictions followed as tensions escalated.

Five Killed in Manipur, Then 10 Houses and 20 Shops Go Up in Flames as Tensions Explode, Here’s What Happened

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Sat 2026-10-10 22:28 IST

At least five people were killed in separate shooting incidents across Manipur’s Kamjong and Ukhrul districts on Saturday, while fresh violence in and around Chassad left 10 houses and 20 shops burnt. The latest incidents have heightened tensions between Naga and Kuki-Zo communities, prompting security restrictions and a shutdown call in Kangpokpi district. The violence unfolded across multiple locations, including Chassad in Kamjong district, Yaolen in Ukhrul and a village along the Manipur-Myanmar border. Authorities have imposed restrictions in a sensitive area as concerns grow over civilian safety and the deteriorating security situation.

Manipur Violence Claims Five Lives in Separate Shooting Incidents

Among the victims was 23-year-old Michael Ngamminlen Haokip, who was reportedly shot dead on Saturday morning in Chassad after suspected armed groups opened fire in the area. In a separate incident, 40-year-old Sandeep Rai was killed in an alleged ambush near Yaolen, close to TM Kasom in Ukhrul district. Suspected armed individuals reportedly fired at the four-wheeler he was driving, killing him on the spot. District police personnel reached the scene to investigate.

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The two deaths followed the reported killing of Domkhonei Touthang, a Kuki woman and mother of five, who died from bullet injuries at around 9:40 pm on Friday in Chassad.

Two Naga villagers were also shot dead in Ningchou village along the Manipur-Myanmar border in Kamjong district at around 9:30 am on Saturday. The victims were identified as Ngachanso Ningshen, 35, and Leishishan Leishadang, 48. Details about the circumstances of the shooting and the identities of the attackers were not immediately available.

Chassad Violence Leaves Homes and Shops in Flames

The violence also damaged homes and commercial establishments in and around Chassad. At least 10 houses and 20 shops were reportedly set ablaze on Saturday. The extent of the damage and the number of people displaced remained unclear.

The Kamjong district administration imposed prohibitory restrictions around Chassad Police Gate Junction. An order issued by District Magistrate L. N. Kashung on October 9 invoked Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023.

The order prohibits the assembly of five or more people, carrying weapons and movement outside homes within a 400-metre radius of the junction. The restrictions will remain in force until further notice, with exemptions for security personnel, magistrates on duty, essential-service workers and people holding special permits.

Kuki Body Calls Shutdown as Tensions Spread

The Committee on Tribal Unity (CoTU), Sadar Hills, announced a 24-hour total shutdown across Kangpokpi district from 6 pm on Saturday.

The organisation cited the killings in Chassad and alleged coordinated attacks in Chassad, Yaolen in Ukhrul district and along the Imphal-Tengnoupal Road. Emergency medical services have been exempted from the shutdown.

The Kuki Workers’ Union (KWU) condemned the killings of Domkhonei Touthang and Michael Ngamminlen Haokip. It demanded that a case be registered under Sections 103 and 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the removal of the IRB post and an independent inquiry.

N Biren Singh Warns of Worsening Security Situation

Former Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh expressed concern over the deteriorating security situation, claiming in a social media post that seven people had lost their lives in violent incidents across the state in a single day.

Singh referred to reported attacks in Ningchou village, violence along the Makui-Imphal-Tamenglong Road and in Chassad, and the reported burning of a police station in Kamjong. He also said two Naga residents of Makui Ashang village in Kangpokpi district had been reported missing.

Questioning the authorities’ response, Singh said armed groups could not be allowed to kill civilians, burn police stations and challenge the authority of the Indian state with impunity.

He called for the recovery of illegally held weapons, decisive action against armed groups and stronger security along the Indo-Myanmar border. He urged state and central security forces to act without further delay, describing the situation as a serious threat to internal security and national sovereignty.

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Five Killed in Manipur, Then 10 Houses and 20 Shops Go Up in Flames as Tensions Explode, Here’s What Happened
Tags: Chassad violencefive killed in ManipurKamjong districtKuki Naga violenceManipur firingManipur houses burntManipur killingsManipur latest newsmanipur newsmanipur violenceNaga Kuki clashesUkhrul violence

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Five Killed in Manipur, Then 10 Houses and 20 Shops Go Up in Flames as Tensions Explode, Here’s What Happened

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Five Killed in Manipur, Then 10 Houses and 20 Shops Go Up in Flames as Tensions Explode, Here’s What Happened

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Five Killed in Manipur, Then 10 Houses and 20 Shops Go Up in Flames as Tensions Explode, Here’s What Happened
Five Killed in Manipur, Then 10 Houses and 20 Shops Go Up in Flames as Tensions Explode, Here’s What Happened
Five Killed in Manipur, Then 10 Houses and 20 Shops Go Up in Flames as Tensions Explode, Here’s What Happened
Five Killed in Manipur, Then 10 Houses and 20 Shops Go Up in Flames as Tensions Explode, Here’s What Happened
Five Killed in Manipur, Then 10 Houses and 20 Shops Go Up in Flames as Tensions Explode, Here’s What Happened

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