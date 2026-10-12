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Home > Regionals News > Five-Year-Old Girl Kidnapped and Murdered in Hyderabad

Five-Year-Old Girl Kidnapped and Murdered in Hyderabad

Police searched the entire residential complex, Secunderabad Railway Station and nearby lodges. However, the clubhouse near the girl’s residence was reportedly not checked during the initial search.

Police suspect the involvement of Vikram, a security guard working at the residential complex. (Image: representative)
Police suspect the involvement of Vikram, a security guard working at the residential complex. (Image: representative)

Published By: Nakshab Khan
Published: Mon 2026-10-12 16:42 IST

A five-year-old girl, Aliya, also known as Monu, who was reported missing following an alleged kidnapping, was found dead within the limits of Bollaram Police Station. The incident has left her parents and residents of Villa Orchids in Kowkoor in shock. Police suspect the involvement of Vikram, a security guard working at the residential complex.
 
Police Launch Extensive Search Operation
 
Initially, police launched a search operation treating the case as a kidnapping. When the security guard’s mobile phone location reportedly showed his last location near Secunderabad Railway Station, special teams were formed to search the area. Drones were also deployed as part of the operation.
 
Police examined CCTV footage from the residential complex, which has only one entrance. Investigators reportedly noticed that Vikram was the only person seen leaving the premises, prompting further suspicion.
 
Police searched the entire residential complex, Secunderabad Railway Station and nearby lodges. However, the clubhouse near the girl’s residence was reportedly not checked during the initial search.
 
Girl’s Body Found in Clubhouse Basement
 
The girl’s bicycle was found near the clubhouse, raising suspicions among investigators. Police subsequently conducted a thorough search of the building and discovered the girl’s body in water in the basement.
 
Suspected Kidnap-for-Ransom Motive
 
According to preliminary police suspicions, the accused may have tied the girl’s hands and legs, stuffed cloth into her mouth and demanded 20 lakh from her parents as ransom.
 
Investigators suspect that Vikram may have strangled the child out of fear of being caught and subsequently thrown her body into the water in the basement. These details remain preliminary allegations and suspicions pending further investigation.
 
Investigation Underway
 
Police recovered the girl’s body and, following an examination by the forensic team, shifted it to Gandhi Hospital for a post-mortem examination.
 
Malkajgiri Zone police are searching for the accused, Vikram. Officials said the full details of the incident would emerge after the suspect is apprehended and questioned.
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Five-Year-Old Girl Kidnapped and Murdered in Hyderabad

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Five-Year-Old Girl Kidnapped and Murdered in Hyderabad
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