Flash Flood Sweeps Away Bridge in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli; IMD Forecasts More Rains

In a dramatic incident captured on camera, a metal bridge in the Niti Valley of Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district was swept away by a sudden flash flood. Triggered by intense monsoon rainfall in the upper reaches of the valley, the Tamak drain, a tributary of the Dhauliganga/Alaknanda river system—swelled rapidly. The raging torrent carried a massive volume of mud, boulders, and debris downstream, completely uprooting the bridge and pushing its heavy metal structure toward the riverbank in seconds.

Bridge Sweeps in Uttarakhand

The viral footage shows a truck and an SUV approaching the crossing just moments before the structural failure. Fortunately, the alert drivers noticed the rapidly rising water and managed to reverse away from the disaster just in time. The collapse of this crucial structure has severed vital road connectivity to several remote villages in the border area beyond Malari, leaving the region effectively cut off from main markets. In response, local authorities alongside SDRF and NDRF teams have been deployed to monitor the situation. Officials are issuing warnings via loudspeakers to move residents living near riverbanks to safer locations, while strongly urging travelers to postpone all non-essential journeys in the area until the situation improves.

#WATCH | Uttarakhand: Tamak drain in Chamoli’s border area of Niti Valley witnessed a sudden flash flood today, with a strong current sweeping away the Valley Bridge, along with a dozer and a vehicle, near Tamak Valley on the Niti-Malari road. (Source: Chamoli Police) https://t.co/j86HPpA116 pic.twitter.com/eMMbop035P — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) August 10, 2026

Persistent Rainfall and IMD Alerts

Uttarakhand Disaster Management and Rehabilitation Secretary, Vinod Kumar Suman, confirmed that continuous heavy rainfall has been affecting the state since Sunday night. Although brief respites are expected during the evenings, monsoon activity will remain strong across all districts.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an Orange Alert for Dehradun, Bageshwar, Nainital, and Champawat, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall, intense lightning, and severe debris flows. A Yellow Alert remains in place for the remaining districts. Weather officials caution that saturated mountain slopes and swollen streams will keep the risk of landslides and flash floods in the areas.

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