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Home > Regionals News > Flash Flood Sweeps Away Bridge in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli; IMD Forecasts More Rains

Flash Flood Sweeps Away Bridge in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli; IMD Forecasts More Rains

A dramatic flash flood triggered by heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand's Niti Valley swept away a metal bridge over the Tamak drain.

Flash Flood Sweeps Away Bridge in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli; IMD Forecasts More Rains

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Mon 2026-08-10 23:46 IST

In a dramatic incident captured on camera, a metal bridge in the Niti Valley of Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district was swept away by a sudden flash flood. Triggered by intense monsoon rainfall in the upper reaches of the valley, the Tamak drain, a tributary of the Dhauliganga/Alaknanda river system—swelled rapidly. The raging torrent carried a massive volume of mud, boulders, and debris downstream, completely uprooting the bridge and pushing its heavy metal structure toward the riverbank in seconds.

Bridge Sweeps in Uttarakhand

The viral footage shows a truck and an SUV approaching the crossing just moments before the structural failure. Fortunately, the alert drivers noticed the rapidly rising water and managed to reverse away from the disaster just in time. The collapse of this crucial structure has severed vital road connectivity to several remote villages in the border area beyond Malari, leaving the region effectively cut off from main markets. In response, local authorities alongside SDRF and NDRF teams have been deployed to monitor the situation. Officials are issuing warnings via loudspeakers to move residents living near riverbanks to safer locations, while strongly urging travelers to postpone all non-essential journeys in the area until the situation improves.

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Persistent Rainfall and IMD Alerts

Uttarakhand Disaster Management and Rehabilitation Secretary, Vinod Kumar Suman, confirmed that continuous heavy rainfall has been affecting the state since Sunday night. Although brief respites are expected during the evenings, monsoon activity will remain strong across all districts.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an Orange Alert for Dehradun, Bageshwar, Nainital, and Champawat, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall, intense lightning, and severe debris flows. A Yellow Alert remains in place for the remaining districts. Weather officials caution that saturated mountain slopes and swollen streams will keep the risk of landslides and flash floods in the areas. 

Also Read: 71 Killed, Several Trapped As 7.4 Earthquake Jolts Colombia; Rescue Underway

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Flash Flood Sweeps Away Bridge in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli; IMD Forecasts More Rains
Tags: home-hero-pos-4Niti Valley flash floodTamak drain flash floodUttarakhand bridge collapseUttarakhand IMD Orange Alert districtsUttarakhand weather update 2026

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Flash Flood Sweeps Away Bridge in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli; IMD Forecasts More Rains

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Flash Flood Sweeps Away Bridge in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli; IMD Forecasts More Rains
Flash Flood Sweeps Away Bridge in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli; IMD Forecasts More Rains
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