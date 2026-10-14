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Home > Regionals News > Forcing Son To Abandon 68-Year-Old Widowed Mother Amounts To Mental Cruelty: Allahabad High Court

Forcing Son To Abandon 68-Year-Old Widowed Mother Amounts To Mental Cruelty: Allahabad High Court

The Allahabad High Court ruled that pressuring an only son to abandon his 68-year-old widowed mother amounts to mental cruelty, granting him a divorce while preserving the wife’s right to seek permanent alimony.

Allahabad High Court (Image: X)
Allahabad High Court (Image: X)

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Wed 2026-10-14 14:25 IST

For a man who is the only son of his parents, the choice at the centre of this case was never a simple one. According to the husband, his wife wanted him to leave his widowed mother. The Allahabad High Court has now ruled that forcing a son to do so amounts to mental cruelty, and it has ended the marriage on that ground.

A Husband Knocks On The Court’s Door

The husband approached the trial court seeking either restitution of conjugal rights, meaning an order for the couple to live together again, or, failing that, a divorce. He alleged that his wife repeatedly pressured him to live apart from his widowed mother, insulted her and threatened to implicate him in false criminal cases. He said she left the matrimonial home in 2012 and did not come back despite his efforts to bring her home.

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The Summons That Never Reached Her

His counsel told the high court that after the petition was registered, a notice was issued to the wife, but the summons could not be served on her. The trial court then dismissed the petition ex parte, that is, without hearing the wife’s side.

The Appeal That Turned The Case

The husband appealed, and a bench of Justices J J Munir and Indrajeet Shukla allowed it, in an order dated September 21. The bench found that the husband’s pleadings and supporting evidence were uncontroverted, and that, though they were not tested by cross-examination, there was no reason to disbelieve them. On that basis, it held that the husband had been compelled to abandon his 68-year-old widowed mother, which is enough to constitute cruelty, particularly mental cruelty.

The court observed that trying to deprive the mother of her son’s company in the twilight of her life was a cruel act by the wife. It also noted that the wife had lost sight of the fact that the husband was the only son of his parents.

Her Own Family Became The Witnesses

The court relied on testimony, including from the wife’s own mother and brother, to establish that she had deserted her husband over a long period. It observed that the witnesses’ evidence on both the desertion and her conduct in pressuring the husband remained unimpeached.

Why The Court Refused To Keep Them In Limbo

The bench said that dismissing the husband’s plea would leave him in limbo, serving the interests of neither spouse. It allowed his prayer for divorce and set aside the family court’s judgment.

The Empty Chair In The Courtroom

The wife did not take part in the proceedings before the family court or the high court despite service of notice, according to the report. Her side of the story has therefore not been heard.

One Door Still Open

The court left open the wife’s right to seek permanent alimony under the Hindu Marriage Act through an appropriate application.

The Questions The Order Leaves Behind

The report does not say when the couple married, whether they have children, or how the wife could not be served in the trial court yet was served in the high court. The grounds on which she disputes the allegations, if she does, have not been presented.

What Comes Next For Both Sides

The immediate question is whether the wife applies for permanent alimony, since the court has kept that option open. She could also challenge the order, though she has not participated so far. Beyond this case, the ruling adds to the body of decisions on what counts as cruelty within a marriage, and lawyers on both sides of such disputes are likely to cite it.

Also read: Caught On Cam: Leopard Enters House Courtyard At Night In Gujarat, Attacks And Kills Tethered Cattle

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Forcing Son To Abandon 68-Year-Old Widowed Mother Amounts To Mental Cruelty: Allahabad High Court

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Forcing Son To Abandon 68-Year-Old Widowed Mother Amounts To Mental Cruelty: Allahabad High Court

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Forcing Son To Abandon 68-Year-Old Widowed Mother Amounts To Mental Cruelty: Allahabad High Court

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Forcing Son To Abandon 68-Year-Old Widowed Mother Amounts To Mental Cruelty: Allahabad High Court
Forcing Son To Abandon 68-Year-Old Widowed Mother Amounts To Mental Cruelty: Allahabad High Court
Forcing Son To Abandon 68-Year-Old Widowed Mother Amounts To Mental Cruelty: Allahabad High Court
Forcing Son To Abandon 68-Year-Old Widowed Mother Amounts To Mental Cruelty: Allahabad High Court
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