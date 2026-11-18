A 41-year-old Gambian national studying at a private university in Bhopal has been accused of raping a 34-year-old woman on the pretext of marriage and allegedly exploiting her after promising to marry her once she obtained a divorce from her husband. The woman approached the police after reportedly discovering that the accused was also involved in a relationship with another woman in Bhopal. According to the police, the woman has registered a rape complaint against the foreign student, alleging that he established physical relations with her on the promise of marriage. The case has brought attention to the circumstances under which the two became acquainted and how their relationship developed.

Woman Met Accused at Food Stall Around a Year Ago

According to police officials, the woman met the accused approximately a year ago when he frequently visited a food stall that she operated along with her husband. Their initial acquaintance gradually developed into friendship, and the two reportedly became close over time. The accused, who is a student at a private university in Bhopal, allegedly continued meeting the woman during this period.

Allegedly Promised Marriage After Her Divorce

Police said the woman was already facing marital disputes with her husband and had subsequently filed for divorce. During this period, the accused allegedly assured her that he would marry her once her divorce proceedings were completed. Trusting his promise, the woman reportedly continued her relationship with him. She alleged that the accused would visit her house whenever her husband was away and establish physical relations with her. According to her complaint, these encounters took place on the assurance that they would eventually get married.

Woman Approaches Police After Learning About Another Relationship

The matter came to light after the woman allegedly discovered that the accused was involved with another woman in Bhopal. Feeling cheated, she approached the police and lodged a complaint accusing the Gambian national of rape on the pretext of marriage. Police have registered a case based on her complaint. Further investigation is underway to establish the facts and examine the allegations against the accused.

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