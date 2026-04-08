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Home > Regionals News > Forest Official Crushed To Death By Speeding Tractor While Stopping Illegal Sand Mining In Madhya Pradesh’s Morena; Accused Driver Flees | WATCH

Forest Official Crushed To Death By Speeding Tractor While Stopping Illegal Sand Mining In Madhya Pradesh’s Morena; Accused Driver Flees | WATCH

Madhya Pradesh: A forest guard was allegedly killed by a sand mafia operator while attempting to stop illegal mining in Madhya Pradesh’s Morena district on Wednesday morning.

Forest Official Crushed To Death By Speeding Tractor While Stopping Illegal Sand Mining In Madhya Pradesh's Morena; Accused Driver Flees (Via X)
Forest Official Crushed To Death By Speeding Tractor While Stopping Illegal Sand Mining In Madhya Pradesh's Morena; Accused Driver Flees (Via X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: April 8, 2026 13:30:30 IST

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Forest Official Crushed To Death By Speeding Tractor While Stopping Illegal Sand Mining In Madhya Pradesh’s Morena; Accused Driver Flees | WATCH

Madhya Pradesh: A forest guard was allegedly killed by a sand mafia operator while attempting to stop illegal mining in Madhya Pradesh’s Morena district on Wednesday morning.

The incident took place near Ranpur Tiraha under Dimni police station limits between 5:30 am and 6 am. A Forest Department team was on patrol to check illegal sand mining and transport when forest guard Harikesh Gurjar tried to stop a tractor-trolley loaded with sand.

According to police, the driver, instead of halting, sped up and ran over Gurjar, killing him on the spot. The accused then fled with the vehicle. Additional Superintendent of Police Surendra Pal Singh said the tractor was being driven recklessly when the guard was hit during the attempt to stop it.

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Police Launch Probe, Accused Identified

Soon after the incident, police teams reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem at the district hospital. A case is being registered, and officials said the accused has been identified.

Police have launched a search operation and said the accused will be arrested soon. Further investigation is underway.

Political Reactions, Questions On Law And Order

The incident has triggered strong reactions from political leaders. BJP state president Hemant Khandelwal, who was in Morena, called the incident tragic and said he would raise the matter with Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, stressing the need for strict action.

Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar criticised the state government, alleging a breakdown of law and order. He said the killing shows that criminals are acting without fear and demanded immediate arrest of those involved.

Singhar also accused the government of failing to curb illegal mining, claiming such incidents point to growing influence of mining mafias and weak enforcement on the ground.

(Via Agency Inputs)

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Forest Official Crushed To Death By Speeding Tractor While Stopping Illegal Sand Mining In Madhya Pradesh’s Morena; Accused Driver Flees | WATCH

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Forest Official Crushed To Death By Speeding Tractor While Stopping Illegal Sand Mining In Madhya Pradesh’s Morena; Accused Driver Flees | WATCH
Forest Official Crushed To Death By Speeding Tractor While Stopping Illegal Sand Mining In Madhya Pradesh’s Morena; Accused Driver Flees | WATCH
Forest Official Crushed To Death By Speeding Tractor While Stopping Illegal Sand Mining In Madhya Pradesh’s Morena; Accused Driver Flees | WATCH
Forest Official Crushed To Death By Speeding Tractor While Stopping Illegal Sand Mining In Madhya Pradesh’s Morena; Accused Driver Flees | WATCH

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