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Home > Regionals News > Former BJP Mandal President Attacked With Knives In Broad Daylight In Madhya Pradesh, CCTV Captures Repeated Stabbing – Who Attacked Him?

Former BJP Mandal President Attacked With Knives In Broad Daylight In Madhya Pradesh, CCTV Captures Repeated Stabbing – Who Attacked Him?

Former BJP mandal president Mangan Siddiqui was injured in a CCTV-captured knife attack in Jabalpur. He alleges Arman Dangar and associates targeted him over his anti-drug campaign.

CCTV Captures Knife Attack On Former BJP Leader In Jabalpur (Image: X)
CCTV Captures Knife Attack On Former BJP Leader In Jabalpur (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Mon 2026-10-26 09:50 IST

Former BJP mandal president Mangan Siddiqui was injured in a knife attack by motorcycle-borne assailants near Saniya Jewellers at Talib Shah Chowk in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh. The attack took place in front of Republic School, under Gohalpur police station limits, while Siddiqui was talking on the phone. CCTV footage reportedly shows the attackers repeatedly stabbing him as he tries to defend himself and catch them. Siddiqui sustained injuries to both thighs and other parts of his body and was taken to hospital.

CCTV footage captures knife attack on BJP leader in Jabalpur

Reports say that according to the victim, the attackers approached him from behind and launched the assault. Bystanders raised an alarm, and some people tried to chase the assailants, but they fled while allegedly threatening those who pursued them.

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Siddiqui alleged that the attack was intended to kill him. He claimed he had been targeted because of his campaign against drug abuse and the alleged sale of illegal drugs and injections in the area.

Mangan Siddiqui names Arman Dangar over alleged attack

As per reports, Siddiqui accused Arman Dangar, son of Waseem Dangar, and his associates of carrying out the attack. He also alleged that Arman had previously threatened him over the phone.

The former BJP mandal president claimed this was not the first time he had been attacked. Waseem Dangar is currently in jail in connection with the earlier attack, according to the information provided.

Gohalpur police investigate knife attack on former BJP leader

According to reports, Police reached the spot after receiving information about the incident and began questioning people and searching for the attackers. Siddiqui was admitted to hospital for treatment.

The attack has raised concerns in the locality, particularly amid Siddiqui’s allegations that he was targeted for speaking out against drug-related activities. Gohalpur police are investigating the incident and the allegations against the named suspects.

Also Read: Watch Video: 343 Voter ID Cards Of Indore City Found In Narmada River In Maheshwar; ‘2016’ Date On Digital Cards Sparks ‘Vote Theft’ Controversy, Police Launch Probe    

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Former BJP Mandal President Attacked With Knives In Broad Daylight In Madhya Pradesh, CCTV Captures Repeated Stabbing – Who Attacked Him?
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Former BJP Mandal President Attacked With Knives In Broad Daylight In Madhya Pradesh, CCTV Captures Repeated Stabbing – Who Attacked Him?

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Former BJP Mandal President Attacked With Knives In Broad Daylight In Madhya Pradesh, CCTV Captures Repeated Stabbing – Who Attacked Him?
Former BJP Mandal President Attacked With Knives In Broad Daylight In Madhya Pradesh, CCTV Captures Repeated Stabbing – Who Attacked Him?
Former BJP Mandal President Attacked With Knives In Broad Daylight In Madhya Pradesh, CCTV Captures Repeated Stabbing – Who Attacked Him?
Former BJP Mandal President Attacked With Knives In Broad Daylight In Madhya Pradesh, CCTV Captures Repeated Stabbing – Who Attacked Him?
Former BJP Mandal President Attacked With Knives In Broad Daylight In Madhya Pradesh, CCTV Captures Repeated Stabbing – Who Attacked Him?

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