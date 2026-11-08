Former MP Brij Bhushan Singh Defends Dhirendra Shastri Over Objectionable Remarks on Lord Krishna

Former BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has defended Bageshwar Dham chief Dhirendra Shastri over his remarks regarding Lord Krishna, saying there was nothing objectionable in his statement and that people should not distort his statement.

Speaking to supporters on the eve of Diwali in Gonda, Uttar Pradesh, the former MP also slammed Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav for demanding action against Shastri. He also raised concerns over fake food products and responded to Rahul Gandhi’s challenge to PM Narendra Modi for a debate.

Regarding controversy surrounding Shastri’s remarks on Lord Krishna, Singh said he was initially surprised after hearing a part of the statement but changed his view after listening to the complete address.

“I have heard Dhirendra Shastri’s statement. Initially, I was also shocked, but after listening to the entire address, I found nothing wrong in it. Lord Hanuman is also referred to as a monkey. It is not right to deliberately twist an argument. There was nothing wrong with Shastri’s intention,” Singh said.

He also opposed calls to ban Shastri’s programmes, saying that demanding a ban on anyone was wrong.

Speaking about fake food products, Singh claimed that large quantities of fake paneer had recently been seized in Rajasthan and Noida. He alleged that the market was flooded with adulterated food items and counterfeit products bearing the names of major companies.

Reacting to Rahul Gandhi’s challenge to PM Modi for a debate, Singh said there was no need for the Prime Minister to engage in such a discussion.

He urged the Parliamentary Affairs Minister to give Gandhi five days instead of five hours to raise all his allegations, adding that each charge would be answered.