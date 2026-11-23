A group of people were led to a foul smell to a derelict tank located in a vacant piece of land. According to police reports, it is the body of a person who has not yet been identified.

A Vacant Plot In Sector 65

There is a vacant plot in Sector 65 of Gurugram which has a defunct sewage tank located in it. Police report that the tank is very deep and has been lying unused for a long time.

There was nothing unusual about the area except for something that people nearby noticed about the air.

The Smell That Raised The Alert

On Sunday, some passers-by came across a foul smell emanating from the derelict tank. The passers-by reported to the police control room about it.

Police and Forensic Experts Arrive At The Spot

A team of Sector 65 police station arrived at the spot. A team of experts from the forensic science laboratory (FSL) joined them.

What They Found Inside

The body of an unidentified man was found inside the tank. Police said it appeared to be several days old.

Blood was found on some parts of the body. That led police to suspect that the man may have been murdered and his body dumped in the tank.

Foul Play Suspected, Cause Unknown

Police are suspicious of foul play, but the cause of death remains unknown. The body has been referred for a post-mortem examination.

Hunt For The Man’s Identity

Police are attempting to identify the identity of the man. They are questioning individuals in the neighbourhood. Whether any documents or mobile phones were recovered along with the body has not been mentioned in the news report.

CCTV Cameras On The Route

According to the Sector 65 police official, the CCTV cameras located at nearby places are being analyzed. The police are trying to determine how did the man get there and if anyone brought him there. According to the official, the case is being analyzed from various perspectives.

What Remains Unknown?

The name, age, attire and appearance of the deceased man have not been revealed. Nothing is known about the exact date and time of his death and the number of days he had been lying in the tank. Whether a suspect has been identified or not is also not clear.

What Happens Next?

What will the post mortem say about the cause and time of death? Will police identify the man, and will his family come forward? Will the CCTV footage show who brought him to the plot? And will anyone be arrested? Police have not said, and the investigation is continuing.

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