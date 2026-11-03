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Home > Regionals News > Four Cleaners Lose Their Lives After Entering Waste Chamber In Madhya Pradesh Hotel; How Were They Trapped Inside – What Happened?

Four Cleaners Lose Their Lives After Entering Waste Chamber In Madhya Pradesh Hotel; How Were They Trapped Inside – What Happened?

Four workers died of suffocation inside a hotel waste chamber in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh. CM Mohan Yadav announced Rs 4 lakh compensation for each family.

Ujjain: 4 Die In Hotel Chamber, CM Announces Rs 4 Lakh Aid (Image: X/ @ANI)
Ujjain: 4 Die In Hotel Chamber, CM Announces Rs 4 Lakh Aid (Image: X/ @ANI)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Tue 2026-11-03 11:19 IST

Four people died allegedly due to suffocation after getting trapped inside a waste chamber at a private hotel in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain late Saturday night. The incident took place around 11 pm at Shri Ganga Hotel on the Ujjain-Dewas road. Two more people who entered the chamber in an attempt to rescue them also fell ill and were hospitalised. They were discharged after receiving initial treatment. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has announced financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh each for the families of the four deceased.

As per reports, the victims have been identified as Kamlesh Tamboli, Nitin Valmik, Manoj Meena and Wahid. According to Ujjain Superintendent of Police Pradeep Sharma, four people entered the chamber to clean it but got trapped inside and apparently died due to suffocation.

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How the Madhya Pradesh hotel tragedy unfolded

Police personnel pulled the four men out of the chamber and attempted to revive them through cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR). However, their efforts failed. The victims were rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared all four dead.

Two other people subsequently entered the chamber to rescue the trapped workers but also fell ill. They were taken to the hospital for treatment and later discharged.

Madhya Pradesh administration orders probe into hotel deaths

According to reports, Ujjain District Magistrate Roshan Kumar Singh said an investigation would establish whether the workers had entered the waste chamber for cleaning or had accidentally fallen into it. Further action will be taken based on the findings.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examinations. Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident in Madhya Pradesh.

CM Mohan Yadav announces Rs 4 lakh compensation

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, who hails from Ujjain, expressed grief over the deaths and announced Rs 4 lakh in financial assistance for each bereaved family.

In a post on X, he said, “News of the tragic death of four people in an accident while cleaning a chamber at a private hotel in Ujjain is deeply painful. My condolences to the bereaved families. I have directed the state government to provide financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of the deceased.” He further added that, “I pray to Baba Mahakal to grant the departed souls a place at his feet and give their grieving families the strength to bear this profound loss.”

Also Read: Watch: Married Woman Elopes With Lover, 18-Year-Old Accuses Parents Of Marriage To Older Man; Reveals Family’s Disgraceful Acts In Video   

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Four Cleaners Lose Their Lives After Entering Waste Chamber In Madhya Pradesh Hotel; How Were They Trapped Inside – What Happened?
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Four Cleaners Lose Their Lives After Entering Waste Chamber In Madhya Pradesh Hotel; How Were They Trapped Inside – What Happened?

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Four Cleaners Lose Their Lives After Entering Waste Chamber In Madhya Pradesh Hotel; How Were They Trapped Inside – What Happened?
Four Cleaners Lose Their Lives After Entering Waste Chamber In Madhya Pradesh Hotel; How Were They Trapped Inside – What Happened?
Four Cleaners Lose Their Lives After Entering Waste Chamber In Madhya Pradesh Hotel; How Were They Trapped Inside – What Happened?
Four Cleaners Lose Their Lives After Entering Waste Chamber In Madhya Pradesh Hotel; How Were They Trapped Inside – What Happened?
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