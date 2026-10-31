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Home > Regionals News > Four Killed, 2 Others Injured After Fire Breaks Out in Mangolpuri Shoe Factory

Four Killed, 2 Others Injured After Fire Breaks Out in Mangolpuri Shoe Factory

According to the police, the fire erupted at a factory in Mangolpuri industrial area around 9.30 pm on October 30. Police personnel and fire brigade teams rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation after receiving the information about the blaze. Multiple fire tenders worked for several hours to bring the blaze under control.

During the rescue operation, six people were rescued from inside the factory in an unconscious condition and immediately shifted to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Mangolpuri for treatment.
During the rescue operation, six people were rescued from inside the factory in an unconscious condition and immediately shifted to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Mangolpuri for treatment.

Published By: Nakshab Khan
Last updated: Sat 2026-10-31 05:59 IST

Four people were killed and two others injured after a fire broke out at a shoe factory in Delhi’s Mangolpuri Industrial Area Phase 1 on Friday night.
 
According to the police, the fire erupted at a factory in Mangolpuri industrial area around 9.30 pm on October 30. Police personnel and fire brigade teams rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation after receiving the information about the blaze. Multiple fire tenders worked for several hours to bring the blaze under control.
 
During the rescue operation, six people were rescued from inside the factory in an unconscious condition and immediately shifted to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Mangolpuri for treatment.
 
Four of them were declared dead at the hospital, while the remaining two are undergoing treatment.
The search and rescue operation was continuing, and police said appropriate legal action was being taken in the matter, said a police statement.
                   
The massive fire in the factory triggering a panic in the area. The blaze reportedly spread from the ground floor and basement to the third floor. Several dozen people were said to be inside the factory when the incident occurred.
“The cause of the fire is still being probed. The fire started in the basement area after which the fire and smoke spread upwards. There was a significant amount of smoke. The factory owner has been summoned, and we are also questioning the contractor and workers to determine the total number of labourers present,” DCP Outer Vikram Meena told media.           
 
The fire was so intense that people trapped inside were left scrambling for safety. Initial reports suggested that around 20 to 25 people had sustained injuries. 
 
Amid the rescue operation, questions are being asked about how the fire spread to the factory’s third floor and whether adequate fire safety arrangements were in place.
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Four Killed, 2 Others Injured After Fire Breaks Out in Mangolpuri Shoe Factory

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Four Killed, 2 Others Injured After Fire Breaks Out in Mangolpuri Shoe Factory

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Four Killed, 2 Others Injured After Fire Breaks Out in Mangolpuri Shoe Factory

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Four Killed, 2 Others Injured After Fire Breaks Out in Mangolpuri Shoe Factory
Four Killed, 2 Others Injured After Fire Breaks Out in Mangolpuri Shoe Factory
Four Killed, 2 Others Injured After Fire Breaks Out in Mangolpuri Shoe Factory
Four Killed, 2 Others Injured After Fire Breaks Out in Mangolpuri Shoe Factory
Four Killed, 2 Others Injured After Fire Breaks Out in Mangolpuri Shoe Factory

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