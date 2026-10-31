Four Killed, 2 Others Injured After Fire Breaks Out in Mangolpuri Shoe Factory

Four people were killed and two others injured after a fire broke out at a shoe factory in Delhi’s Mangolpuri Industrial Area Phase 1 on Friday night.

According to the police, the fire erupted at a factory in Mangolpuri industrial area around 9.30 pm on October 30. Police personnel and fire brigade teams rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation after receiving the information about the blaze. Multiple fire tenders worked for several hours to bring the blaze under control.

During the rescue operation, six people were rescued from inside the factory in an unconscious condition and immediately shifted to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Mangolpuri for treatment.

Four of them were declared dead at the hospital, while the remaining two are undergoing treatment.

The search and rescue operation was continuing, and police said appropriate legal action was being taken in the matter, said a police statement.