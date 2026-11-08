Four Members Of Family, Two Children Burnt Alive After House Catches Fire; Flames From LPG Gas Stove Trapped Them – What Happened?

Four members of a family, including two women and two children aged 11 years and eight months, were burnt alive after a massive fire engulfed their house in Odisha’s Jajpur district on Saturday night. The blaze broke out around 8:30 pm at the residence of Sheikh Nizamuddin in Sheikh Mahalla village. A 22-year-old family member also suffered serious burn injuries and was referred to Cuttack for further treatment.

Four family members killed as fire engulfs house in Odisha village

The deceased have been identified as Nizamuddin’s daughter-in-law Tabassum Parveen (40), his daughter Gul Afsa Parveen (26), granddaughter Roshni Parveen (11) and his eight-month-old grandson.

According to preliminary information, the two women were cooking food for the family on an LPG gas stove when the fire broke out. The flames spread rapidly through the four-room house, leaving those inside with little chance to escape. All four died at the spot after getting trapped in the blaze.

Odisha fire leaves 22-year-old seriously injured

A 22-year-old youth from the same family also suffered serious burns while the fire spread through the house. He was initially taken to the Barachana Community Health Centre for treatment. After receiving primary medical care, he was referred to Cuttack for better treatment.

The incident took place in Sheikh Mahalla village under Nallipur panchayat, within the Balichandrapur police station limits of Odisha’s Jajpur district.

Fire brigade, police launch investigation into Odisha tragedy

After receiving information about the blaze, a fire department team rushed to the village and managed to bring the flames under control after considerable effort. Balichandrapur police also reached the spot and launched an investigation.

The exact reason for the fire has still not been discovered yet. Police and fire officials are investigating the reasons behind the fire, which has spread from one end of the house to another.

The death of four family members, including two little kids, has put the entire village into mourning. Investigation into the Odisha case is currently ongoing.

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