Four Policemen Were Returning From Duty When Disaster Struck: Two Dead, Two Critically Injured In Odisha

A late night collision on the Basudevpur Dhamra road ended a routine journey home for a police team from Puri district. The trailer driver fled.

A Case Brought Them To Bhadrak

On Thursday, a police team from Astaranga police station in Odisha’s Puri district travelled to Bhadrak district in connection with an investigation. Four policemen were part of the team.

When their work was done, they set off for home in a government vehicle.

A Head-on Collision Near Birsa Chowk

Late on Thursday night, on the Basudevpur Dhamra road near Birsa Chowk, the police vehicle collided head on with a trailer heading towards Dhamra. The impact was so powerful that the police vehicle was badly damaged.

Locals First To Respond

Local residents were the first to help with rescue efforts and informed the fire department. Firefighters pulled out the injured and took them to hospital.

A Journey To Cuttack

Three of the policemen, critically injured, were first taken to the Bhadrak district headquarters hospital. For better treatment, they were then referred to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.

During treatment, another policeman died. That brought the number of dead to two, while two others remain under treatment.

What Police Say

Bhadrak Superintendent of Police Manoj Raut confirmed the incident. According to him, police reached the spot and arranged to take the injured to hospital.

The Driver Who Vanished

The trailer driver fled the scene after the accident. Police have seized the trailer and have contacted the vehicle’s owner, asking him to produce the driver. An investigation is underway.

What Happens Next?

Will police trace the driver and bring him in? What will the investigation show about how the two vehicles collided on the road, and what role the late hour played? What is the condition of the two policemen still in hospital? And what will become of the case the team had travelled to Bhadrak to investigate?

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