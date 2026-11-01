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Home > Regionals News > Four States, Multiple Shootings and 11 Deaths: How Halloween Weekend Turned Into a Nightmare Across the US

Four States, Multiple Shootings and 11 Deaths: How Halloween Weekend Turned Into a Nightmare Across the US

A series of shootings across the US during Halloween weekend left 11 people dead and dozens injured. Incidents were reported in Dallas, Birmingham, Delaware and Arkansas, with police investigating the circumstances.

Armed Robbers Strike Silver Courier, Flee With Silver Worth Nearly Rs 1 Crore
Armed Robbers Strike Silver Courier, Flee With Silver Worth Nearly Rs 1 Crore

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Sun 2026-11-01 22:17 IST

Multiple shootings across the United States turned Halloween weekend into a period of violence, leaving at least 11 people dead and dozens injured. From Dallas to Alabama, Delaware and Arkansas, gunfire was reported at different locations, including a neighbourhood, a football event and areas near university campuses. Police are investigating the incidents. However, the circumstances behind several shootings remain unclear.

Dallas Shootings Leave Four Dead, 15 Injured

In Dallas, Texas, four people were killed and 15 others injured in separate shootings in a neighbourhood. Police Chief Daniel Comeaux said investigators were trying to establish whether the incidents in the Deep Ellum neighbourhood were connected. Authorities have not yet confirmed if the shootings were part of a single sequence of violence or separate incidents.

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Magic City Classic Shooting Kills One, Injures Eight

Another shooting took place near Legion Field in Birmingham, Alabama, shortly after the annual Magic City Classic football game on Saturday night. One person was killed, and eight others were injured. The shooting happened near Graymont Avenue, where vendors had set up stalls for spectators.

Birmingham Police Chief Michael Pickett said most families and spectators had already left the stadium when the shooting occurred. He added that he was “very grateful that more people weren’t injured”.

Police spokesperson De’Rell Freeman said one person had been detained for questioning. Officers also recovered and secured “multiple weapons”.

Nearly 70,000 fans had attended the game between Alabama State and Alabama A+M. Alabama A+M won the contest 31-28.

Six Shot Near University of Delaware Campus

In another incident, six people were shot near the University of Delaware campus in Newark shortly after 11.10 pm on Saturday. Police Lieutenant Greg D’Elia said all six victims were taken to hospitals. Videos shared on social media showed people running for safety as gunfire erupted.

Meanwhile, six people were taken to hospitals with gunshot wounds following an early Sunday shooting in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Police said no arrests had been made. A preliminary investigation suggested that an altercation took place before the shooting. Authorities are continuing to investigate the incidents.

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Four States, Multiple Shootings and 11 Deaths: How Halloween Weekend Turned Into a Nightmare Across the US
Tags: AlabamaArkansasBirminghamDALLASDelawaregun violenceHalloween Violencehome-hero-pos-1mass shootingUS shooting

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Four States, Multiple Shootings and 11 Deaths: How Halloween Weekend Turned Into a Nightmare Across the US

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Four States, Multiple Shootings and 11 Deaths: How Halloween Weekend Turned Into a Nightmare Across the US
Four States, Multiple Shootings and 11 Deaths: How Halloween Weekend Turned Into a Nightmare Across the US
Four States, Multiple Shootings and 11 Deaths: How Halloween Weekend Turned Into a Nightmare Across the US
Four States, Multiple Shootings and 11 Deaths: How Halloween Weekend Turned Into a Nightmare Across the US
Four States, Multiple Shootings and 11 Deaths: How Halloween Weekend Turned Into a Nightmare Across the US

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