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Home > Regionals News > “Framed to Satisfy Public Anger”: Ex-MCD Councillor Moves Delhi HC Against Life Sentence in Ankit Sharma Murder Case

“Framed to Satisfy Public Anger”: Ex-MCD Councillor Moves Delhi HC Against Life Sentence in Ankit Sharma Murder Case

Hussain’s appeal is expected to be listed for hearing in the coming week. Sharma was killed in the Dayalpur area following the violence and his mutilated body was later recovered from a drain

Hussain’s appeal is expected to be listed for hearing in the coming week.
Hussain’s appeal is expected to be listed for hearing in the coming week.

Published By: Nakshab Khan
Published: Wed 2026-08-26 13:07 IST

Former AAP leader and MCD councillor Tahir Hussain has approached the Delhi High Court challenging his conviction and life imprisonment in the murder of Intelligence Bureau officer Ankit Sharma during the 2020 riots in North East Delhi. Tahir in his plea before the high court contended that he was framed in the case  to satisfy public anger.

“The FIR is ante-dated and ante-timed, no material investigation was carried out until 06.03.2020, i.e. till after the Appellant was arrested in another case, witnesses have been planted, statements of genuine eyewitnesses manipulated and the actual perpetrators have not been brought to book,” Tahir Hussain stated in his appeal before the High Court

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He further added, “Investigation against me has been tainted since the very beginning, aimed at implicating me in order to satisfy public anger.”

Hussain’s appeal is expected to be listed for hearing in the coming week. Sharma was killed in the Dayalpur area following the violence and his mutilated body was later recovered from a drain. A Karkardooma court convicted Hussain and four others in the case on July 13 and sentenced them to life imprisonment on July 31.

The Karkardooma Court, while sentencing former MCD councillor Tahir Hussain and four other convicts to life imprisonment on July 31, had acquitted them of the charge of criminal conspiracy. Six other accused in the case were acquitted of all charges.

Three of the convicted persons have already challenged their convictions, with their appeals scheduled to be heard on December 3. While imposing the sentence, the court described the offence as “heinous” and “barbaric”, observing that the crime had shaken the conscience of society, reported ANI.

Earlier, the prosecution demanded the court to impose the death penalty on all the convicts, citing the extreme brutality with which the offence was committed. The prosecution argued that the manner in which the crime was carried out warranted the maximum punishment.

 

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“Framed to Satisfy Public Anger”: Ex-MCD Councillor Moves Delhi HC Against Life Sentence in Ankit Sharma Murder Case
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“Framed to Satisfy Public Anger”: Ex-MCD Councillor Moves Delhi HC Against Life Sentence in Ankit Sharma Murder Case

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“Framed to Satisfy Public Anger”: Ex-MCD Councillor Moves Delhi HC Against Life Sentence in Ankit Sharma Murder Case
“Framed to Satisfy Public Anger”: Ex-MCD Councillor Moves Delhi HC Against Life Sentence in Ankit Sharma Murder Case
“Framed to Satisfy Public Anger”: Ex-MCD Councillor Moves Delhi HC Against Life Sentence in Ankit Sharma Murder Case
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