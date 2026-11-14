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Home > Regionals News > Fraudsters Pose As Nashik Police, ED Officials; Cheat 71-Year-Old Woman Of Rs 6.3 Crore; How Was She Trapped?

Fraudsters Pose As Nashik Police, ED Officials; Cheat 71-Year-Old Woman Of Rs 6.3 Crore; How Was She Trapped?

The woman was kept under digital arrest for over two months and forced to transfer money through eight bank transactions.

A 71-year-old retired executive has allegedly been cheated of Rs 6.3 crore in a shocking digital arrest scam after fraudsters posing as police officers, an IPS officer and ED officials threatened to implicate her in a money-laundering case.
A 71-year-old retired executive has allegedly been cheated of Rs 6.3 crore in a shocking digital arrest scam after fraudsters posing as police officers, an IPS officer and ED officials threatened to implicate her in a money-laundering case.

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Sat 2026-11-14 15:48 IST

A 71-year-old retired executive has allegedly lost Rs 6.3 crore, representing her lifetime savings, to cyber fraudsters who kept her under so-called “digital arrest” for more than two months by posing as police and Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials. The fraudsters allegedly threatened to arrest her in a money-laundering case and convinced her to transfer huge sums of money under the pretext of account verification. However, police managed to freeze several mule accounts and save Rs 2.75 crore. The Central Cyber Police registered a case on November 9.

WhatsApp Video Call Triggers Two-Month Ordeal

According to the complaint, the woman received a WhatsApp video call on September 3 from a man claiming to be Nashik Police Sub-Inspector Sandeep Rao. He questioned her about a Canara Bank account in Nashik, which she denied owning. The caller subsequently connected her with two other individuals identifying themselves as Anil Kumar and IPS officer Vishwas Nangare Patil. They allegedly claimed that someone had opened a bank account using her Aadhaar details and laundered crores of rupees through it.

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Fake ED Order, Threats and Digital Arrest

The fraudsters allegedly told the retired executive that she was under investigation for money laundering. They made her sign a non-disclosure agreement and instructed her not to discuss the matter with anyone. She was also allegedly required to contact the callers every two hours through calls or messages. On September 4, the fraudsters reportedly sent her a purported ED arrest and account-freezing order bearing her name, further intensifying her fear of arrest.

Rs 6.3 Crore Transferred in Eight Transactions

Between September 5 and November 6, the woman transferred Rs 6.3 crore through eight RTGS transactions to eight different bank accounts, including one in Rajasthan, on the pretext of verification. The callers allegedly promised to return the entire amount on November 6 after completing the investigation. However, when the money was not returned, she attempted to contact them and discovered that her number had been blocked.

Police Freeze Rs 2.75 Crore

The woman, who retired from an electrical equipment and consumer goods company in 2012, approached the cybercrime helpline 1930 on November 7. Police subsequently managed to freeze several mule accounts, preventing the withdrawal of Rs 2.75 crore. The Central Cyber Police registered a case on November 9, and further investigation is underway to identify the fraudsters and trace the remaining money.
Also Read: Watch Video: Australian PM’s ‘Because Of Your D**k?’ Joke Lands Him In Trouble, Climate Minister Fires Back; What Did They Say?

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Fraudsters Pose As Nashik Police, ED Officials; Cheat 71-Year-Old Woman Of Rs 6.3 Crore; How Was She Trapped?
Tags: 71-year-old woman cheatedcyber crime newsdigital arrest newsdigital arrest scamED impersonation scamfake police officersmoney laundering threatretired executive cyber fraudWhatsApp video call scam

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Fraudsters Pose As Nashik Police, ED Officials; Cheat 71-Year-Old Woman Of Rs 6.3 Crore; How Was She Trapped?

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Fraudsters Pose As Nashik Police, ED Officials; Cheat 71-Year-Old Woman Of Rs 6.3 Crore; How Was She Trapped?

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Fraudsters Pose As Nashik Police, ED Officials; Cheat 71-Year-Old Woman Of Rs 6.3 Crore; How Was She Trapped?
Fraudsters Pose As Nashik Police, ED Officials; Cheat 71-Year-Old Woman Of Rs 6.3 Crore; How Was She Trapped?
Fraudsters Pose As Nashik Police, ED Officials; Cheat 71-Year-Old Woman Of Rs 6.3 Crore; How Was She Trapped?
Fraudsters Pose As Nashik Police, ED Officials; Cheat 71-Year-Old Woman Of Rs 6.3 Crore; How Was She Trapped?
Fraudsters Pose As Nashik Police, ED Officials; Cheat 71-Year-Old Woman Of Rs 6.3 Crore; How Was She Trapped?

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