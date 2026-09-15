Fresh Violence In Manipur: Two More Kuki-Zo Women Killed In Jiribam’s Leisang After Tollen And Longpi; Several Missing

Two more Kuki-Zo women were killed and several farmhouses were reportedly set ablaze at Leisang Kuki village in Manipur’s Jiribam district, allegedly by suspected militants. The latest attack has triggered fresh fear among villagers and added to concerns over the continuing cycle of violence that has gripped the state. Local sources said several people were also reported missing following the incident. The victims were allegedly attacked while they were at their farms.

Two Women Identified

The deceased have been identified as Chonga Sitlhou, 60, wife of late Seidou Sitlhou, and Kimboi Singson, 30, daughter of Paosei Singson. Both women were residents of Leisang village in Jiribam district. The killing of Kimboi Singson has particularly shocked the Kuki-Zo community. She had reportedly recently completed her nursing studies and was helping her family at their farm. Villagers described her death as another devastating loss of an innocent civilian caught in the prolonged violence.

Fresh Attack Deepens Fear in Jiribam

The reported burning of farmhouses and disappearance of several people have intensified concerns over the safety of residents in the area. Farming communities remain particularly vulnerable as many families depend on agricultural land for their livelihood. The latest killings come after the reported deaths in Tollen and Longpi, further heightening fears of renewed attacks and retaliation in conflict-affected areas.

Manipur’s Violence Continues

Manipur has been witnessing prolonged ethnic violence since May 2023, when clashes erupted between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities. The conflict has claimed lives, displaced thousands and led to the destruction of homes and villages. Despite security deployments and repeated efforts to restore normalcy, violence and attacks have continued to raise concerns in several districts. The latest incident in Leisang has once again put the spotlight on the safety of civilians caught in the conflict. With several people reportedly still missing, residents are seeking urgent action to locate them and prevent further attacks.

Also Read: Delhi-NCR Air Pollution: CAQM Asks States To Postpone Physical Sports Events In November-December