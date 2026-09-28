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Home > Regionals News > Fried Lizard Found In’Chivda’ At Maharashtra Shop, 6 People Hospitalised

Fried Lizard Found In’Chivda’ At Maharashtra Shop, 6 People Hospitalised

A cooked lizard was allegedly found in Chivda sold at a shop in Maharashtra’s Warora, after which six people reportedly fell ill with vomiting and diarrhoea and were admitted to hospital.

A cooked lizard was allegedly found in Chivda sold at a local shop. (Source:Screengrab)
A cooked lizard was allegedly found in Chivda sold at a local shop. (Source:Screengrab)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Last updated: Mon 2026-09-28 21:10 IST

A shocking food contamination incident has reportedly come to light in Warora, Maharashtra, after a cooked lizard was allegedly found in Chivda purchased from a local snack shop. Six people reportedly fell ill after consuming the poha and were admitted to the Sub-District Hospital in Warora for treatment.

Lizard Allegedly Found In Chivda Purchased From Shop

According to the information available, the incident took place at Manoj Chivda Centre, located near the ITI on Bus Stand Road in Warora, Chandrapur. A lizard was allegedly discovered in the cooked poha after it had been purchased from the shop. The incident has raised concerns over food safety and hygiene standards at local eateries and snack outlets. Residents have reportedly expressed anger over the alleged contamination and questioned how such an incident could occur.

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Six People Reportedly Fall Ill

After consuming the allegedly contaminated poha, six people reportedly experienced symptoms including vomiting and diarrhoea. They were subsequently admitted to the Sub-District Hospital in Warora, where they are undergoing treatment. The affected individuals have been identified as Suvarna Kohle, Pravin Kohle, Pankaj Awari, Digambar Awari, Afzal Khan and Sheikh Rehman. The incident has caused concern among residents, particularly over the possible health risks associated with contaminated food.

Residents Demand FDA Action

Following the incident, locals are reportedly demanding immediate action from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) against the shopkeeper. Residents have alleged that the incident put the health and safety of customers at risk. Authorities may examine the food outlet, hygiene conditions and the food involved as part of any investigation. Further details on official action and the condition of those admitted to the hospital are awaited. The incident has once again raised questions about food hygiene and the need for proper checks at establishments selling ready-to-eat food. Any further action by the authorities will depend on the findings of their investigation.
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Fried Lizard Found In’Chivda’ At Maharashtra Shop, 6 People Hospitalised
Tags: Chandrapur newsChivda food poisoningcooked lizard in Chivdalizard found in ChivdaMaharashtra food contaminationsix people fall illWarora ChivdaincidentWarora food contaminationWarora news

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Fried Lizard Found In’Chivda’ At Maharashtra Shop, 6 People Hospitalised

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Fried Lizard Found In’Chivda’ At Maharashtra Shop, 6 People Hospitalised

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Fried Lizard Found In’Chivda’ At Maharashtra Shop, 6 People Hospitalised
Fried Lizard Found In’Chivda’ At Maharashtra Shop, 6 People Hospitalised
Fried Lizard Found In’Chivda’ At Maharashtra Shop, 6 People Hospitalised
Fried Lizard Found In’Chivda’ At Maharashtra Shop, 6 People Hospitalised
Fried Lizard Found In’Chivda’ At Maharashtra Shop, 6 People Hospitalised

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