A surgical plate implanted in a man’s head helped Indore Police identify his badly burnt body found in a garbage heap near Signature Heights in the Azad Nagar police station area. The killers had allegedly set the body on fire to hide his identity, but the serial number engraved on the plate led investigators from a medical equipment company in Gujarat to a hospital in Indore. The deceased was identified as e-rickshaw driver Vinay Solanki. Police have detained three of his friends on suspicion of involvement in the murder, but they are yet to admit their role.

Indore murder case: Surgical plate serial number cracks identity mystery

As per reports, the condition of the body had made identification extremely difficult. The face was completely burnt, and even basic identifying marks could not be recognised. During the post-mortem, doctors noticed a surgical plate implanted in the victim’s head. Investigators then decided to trace its serial number.

The investigation of the plate’s source was done by Azad Nagar TI Lokesh Singh Bhadoria. Using the AI system, the police were able to gather technical information related to the serial number and the manufacturer, which was identified to be based in Baroda, Gujarat. The company gave details about distributors in Indore and Bhopal who aided the investigators in identifying hospitals that received such plates.

Police investigate surgical implant and trace it to Aurobindo Hospital in Indore

Aurobindo Hospital became one of the names on the list. After checking the doctors and the medical history in that hospital, the police found out that Vinay Solanki had head surgery in the year 2025 where he received a surgical plate, according to reports.

The serial number of the plate that was recovered matched the hospital record, thus providing an important clue for the investigators. They traced the residence of Vinay Solanki to Chhota Bangarda.

Indore e-rickshaw driver went missing after leaving home on November 21

Reportedly, Vinay’s family told police that he worked as an e-rickshaw driver. He had left home at around 10 pm on November 21 but never returned. His father, Jagdish Solanki, subsequently filed a missing person report at Aerodrome police station.

When the family learnt about the burnt body recovered from the garbage heap, they were devastated and suspected some of Vinay’s friends. Police detained three young men and began questioning them. The suspects have not admitted their involvement, and investigators are piecing together their statements and the sequence of events. Some reports have mentioned that his friend made him drink alcohol and consume marijuana. After that, he was strangled, then wrapped in a blanket, and they burned him.

Indore murder investigation examines Vinay’s relationships and tattoos

Reports say that during the investigation, police also gathered details about Vinay’s personal life. According to ACP Ravindra Bilwal, Vinay had an eagle tattoo near his neck. His sister told police that he had a love marriage and initially got his wife’s name tattooed on his chest. After the couple divorced, he reportedly covered her name with an eagle tattoo.

Investigators also learnt that Vinay later came into contact with another woman, but that relationship also ended in separation. Police are examining the circumstances surrounding his death while questioning the three detained friends. The motive behind the murder and the exact sequence of events leading to the killing have not yet been established.

Also Read: Caught On CCTV: Woman Runs Out of Lane, Man Seen Chasing And Throwing Her On Road In UP; Drags Her Towards Hotel In Broad Daylight