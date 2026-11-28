A 32-year-old man was allegedly hacked to death with sharp-edged weapons after a seemingly harmless WhatsApp prank triggered a violent fallout among a group of old friends in Punjab’s Ludhiana. Honey Bansal, also known as Kalu, was attacked near Kali Mata Mandir in the Daresi area’s Bindra Colony around 12:30 am on November 27. His friend Pawan Kumar, who was accompanying him, was also seriously injured and remains in critical condition at Christian Medical College (CMC) Hospital. Police have arrested five accused, while raids are underway to trace their remaining associates.

Reportedly, the dispute began on Thursday afternoon, November 26, when Rahul alias Golu posted Honey’s photograph in a WhatsApp group named ‘Brothers’, which the friends had created several years ago. He allegedly captioned the photograph ‘RIP’, spreading rumours that Honey had died. Other objectionable posts were also shared in the group.

Ludhiana murder linked to WhatsApp ‘RIP’ prank and death threats

Angered by the post, Honey confronted Rahul through the group chat and a phone call. The argument reportedly turned abusive, with Rahul allegedly threatening to kill him. An audio recording containing the threats also surfaced during the investigation, as per reports.

Before leaving home, Honey told his mother, Santosh Rani, about the photograph, death rumours and the threats. He then took his motorcycle and left with his friend Pawan Kumar. The accused had allegedly challenged him to meet near Bindra Colony, where they were waiting with kirpans, datars, bricks and stones.

Ludhiana attack near Kali Mata Mandir leaves one dead

According to reports, around 12:30 am, when Honey and Pawan reached the spot, the attackers allegedly surrounded them and repeatedly struck both men with sharp-edged weapons. Santosh Rani, who had followed them to the location, witnessed the assault and raised an alarm. The attackers fled after hearing her cries.

Local residents rushed out after hearing the commotion and found both men bleeding on the road. They were taken to CMC Hospital, where doctors declared Honey dead after conducting an ECG. Pawan was conscious when admitted but remained in critical condition.

As per reports, DCP (City) Alam Vijay Singh said the victim had informed his mother about the inflammatory post before going with his friend to meet the accused at the designated location, where they were ambushed. Honey died after being brought to the hospital, while Pawan sustained critical injuries.

Ludhiana police arrest five accused, investigate murder conspiracy

Inspector Jaswinder Singh, SHO of Daresi police station, said the suspects confessed during interrogation that they had uploaded Honey’s photograph as a prank and had not intended to kill him. They claimed that the situation escalated after abusive exchanges during subsequent phone arguments.

Reportedly, Additional DCP-1 Sameer Verma confirmed that five suspects Rahul alias Golu, Prince alias Lalla, Manjit alias Mani, Gaurav and Daljit had been arrested. The accused are residents of Haibowal, Rishi Nagar, Ashok Nagar, Rajan Estate and Partap Singh Wala, respectively. Police are conducting raids to identify and arrest the remaining accomplices.

Residents reportedly heard the commotion around midnight and recalled seeing several attackers fleeing. Some also spoke about threats Honey had allegedly received before the murder.

Investigators are examining CCTV footage from the area, WhatsApp conversations and audio recordings to establish the sequence of events and the intention behind the attack.

An FIR has been registered at Daresi police station under BNS Sections 103 (murder), 109 (attempt to murder), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 118(1) (causing hurt or grievous hurt with dangerous weapons), 191(3) (rioting armed with deadly weapons) and 190 (unlawful assembly).

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