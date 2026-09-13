From Dance To Rs 6 Lakh Murder Plot: How UP’s ‘Killer Bahu’ Allegedly Planned Her Father-In-Law’s Murder

The murder case of Uttar Pradesh trader Vineet Manocha has taken a sharp turn after investigators reportedly found the name of his daughter-in-law, Shalu Yadav, in connection with the killing. Police have sought 15 days’ custody of Shalu as part of the investigation into the case. Manocha was found murdered at his flat in September. A post-mortem examination reportedly revealed more than two dozen stab wounds on his body.

Daughter-In-Law Allegedly Masterminded Murder

According to police, Shalu allegedly masterminded the murder and hired former employee Vishal Gautam for Rs 6 lakh to kill Manocha. Vishal and his associates have also been arrested in connection with the case. A team of senior police officers is expected to question Shalu about how the alleged murder plot was planned and the roles played by those already arrested.

Husband Subrat Manocha Under Scanner

The role of Shalu’s husband, Subrat Manocha, is also under scrutiny. Investigators are reportedly examining his call records and contacts with Vishal to determine whether he had any involvement in the alleged conspiracy. According to police, around 300 calls were exchanged between Shalu and Vishal between May 1 and the day of the murder. Investigators are also looking into messages that were allegedly deleted.

Couple Returned Home After Gathering

On the night of the murder, Shalu and Subrat reportedly attended a weekly gathering. The couple later returned home, where they allegedly found Manocha’s body. The victim’s body reportedly bore multiple stab wounds, indicating that he had been attacked repeatedly.

Two Accused Injured In Police Encounter

Two accused in the case were reportedly arrested after police spotted them. According to reports, the suspects opened fire, following which police retaliated. Both accused sustained bullet injuries to their legs and were subsequently taken into custody. Investigators are now piecing together the alleged conspiracy and examining the links between the accused to establish the exact sequence of events leading to Manocha’s murder.

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