LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > From Dance To Rs 6 Lakh Murder Plot: How UP’s ‘Killer Bahu’ Allegedly Planned Her Father-In-Law’s Murder

From Dance To Rs 6 Lakh Murder Plot: How UP’s ‘Killer Bahu’ Allegedly Planned Her Father-In-Law’s Murder

Investigators allege that Shalu was the mastermind behind the murder plot and hired former employee Vishal Gautam for Rs 6 lakh.

Her husband, Subrat, is also under investigation as police examine his call records and alleged links to the accused.Representative Photo/Canva
Her husband, Subrat, is also under investigation as police examine his call records and alleged links to the accused.Representative Photo/Canva

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Sun 2026-09-13 09:40 IST

The murder case of Uttar Pradesh trader Vineet Manocha has taken a sharp turn after investigators reportedly found the name of his daughter-in-law, Shalu Yadav, in connection with the killing. Police have sought 15 days’ custody of Shalu as part of the investigation into the case. Manocha was found murdered at his flat in September. A post-mortem examination reportedly revealed more than two dozen stab wounds on his body.

Daughter-In-Law Allegedly Masterminded Murder

According to police, Shalu allegedly masterminded the murder and hired former employee Vishal Gautam for Rs 6 lakh to kill Manocha. Vishal and his associates have also been arrested in connection with the case. A team of senior police officers is expected to question Shalu about how the alleged murder plot was planned and the roles played by those already arrested.

You Might Be Interested In

Husband Subrat Manocha Under Scanner

The role of Shalu’s husband, Subrat Manocha, is also under scrutiny. Investigators are reportedly examining his call records and contacts with Vishal to determine whether he had any involvement in the alleged conspiracy. According to police, around 300 calls were exchanged between Shalu and Vishal between May 1 and the day of the murder. Investigators are also looking into messages that were allegedly deleted.

Couple Returned Home After Gathering

On the night of the murder, Shalu and Subrat reportedly attended a weekly gathering. The couple later returned home, where they allegedly found Manocha’s body. The victim’s body reportedly bore multiple stab wounds, indicating that he had been attacked repeatedly.

Two Accused Injured In Police Encounter

Two accused in the case were reportedly arrested after police spotted them. According to reports, the suspects opened fire, following which police retaliated. Both accused sustained bullet injuries to their legs and were subsequently taken into custody. Investigators are now piecing together the alleged conspiracy and examining the links between the accused to establish the exact sequence of events leading to Manocha’s murder.
Also Read: Indian-Origin CEO Spends Rs 3.5 Crore On Girlfriend, Sues Her After Break-Up; Here’s What Court Said

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

From Dance To Rs 6 Lakh Murder Plot: How UP’s ‘Killer Bahu’ Allegedly Planned Her Father-In-Law’s Murder
Tags: home-hero-pos-4killer bahuRs 6 lakh murder plotShalu YadavShalu Yadav mastermindSubrat Manochatrader murdered in UPUP murder caseuttar-pradesh-crimeVineet Manocha caseVineet Manocha murderVishal Gautam

RELATED News

Hung Upside Down, Tied to Pole And Rs 5 Lakh Demand: UP Man Caught Meeting Married Ex-Girlfriend

Patna Prostitution Racket: 5 Arrested, Including 4 Girls; Objectionable Items Found At Guest House

Kerala Woman Drugged By Relative, Assaulted At Multiple Locations In Kerala; 4 Arrested

Elderly Man Stabbed To Death In Broad Daylight After Motorcycle Collision In Lucknow; Grandson Critical

Gas Cylinder Exploded In Ghaziabad, Father Rushed Into Flames To Save His 15-Year-Old Daughter, But Couldn’t

LATEST NEWS

Shruthi Narayanan Casting Couch Video: Real, Fake Or Deepfake? Here’s What We Know

Ravi Shastri Hails PM Narendra Modi at BRICS Summit 2026, Says ‘Never Felt Prouder as an Indian’

NAM vs SA, 3rd ODI LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Namibia vs South Africa Match LIVE in India on TV, Laptop, Phone

After Wembley, Diljit Dosanjh Sets Sights On Narendra Modi Stadium — Ahmedabad Concert Date Announced

NAM vs SA, 3rd ODI Preview, Match Prediction: Can South Africa Complete 3-0 Whitewash? Check Toss, Prediction, Winner Prediction, Predicted Playing XI And More

Rs 2 Crore Film, Rs 200 Crore Success — So Why Did Hanuman Ansh Miss The Oscars?

From Dance To Rs 6 Lakh Murder Plot: How UP’s ‘Killer Bahu’ Allegedly Planned Her Father-In-Law’s Murder

Mirzapur The Movie Box Office Collection Day 9: Pankaj Tripathi-Ali Fazal Film Jumps 31% — Can It Now Reach Rs 300 Crore Worldwide?

Watch Video: Aryna Sabalenka Loses Cool Backstage After US Open Final Defeat to Elena Rybakina, Smashes Racket in Anger

US Open Final Result: Elena Rybakina Halts Aryna Sabalenka’s 3-Peat, Clinches Maiden Women’s Singles Title in New York

From Dance To Rs 6 Lakh Murder Plot: How UP’s ‘Killer Bahu’ Allegedly Planned Her Father-In-Law’s Murder

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

From Dance To Rs 6 Lakh Murder Plot: How UP’s ‘Killer Bahu’ Allegedly Planned Her Father-In-Law’s Murder

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

From Dance To Rs 6 Lakh Murder Plot: How UP’s ‘Killer Bahu’ Allegedly Planned Her Father-In-Law’s Murder
From Dance To Rs 6 Lakh Murder Plot: How UP’s ‘Killer Bahu’ Allegedly Planned Her Father-In-Law’s Murder
From Dance To Rs 6 Lakh Murder Plot: How UP’s ‘Killer Bahu’ Allegedly Planned Her Father-In-Law’s Murder
From Dance To Rs 6 Lakh Murder Plot: How UP’s ‘Killer Bahu’ Allegedly Planned Her Father-In-Law’s Murder
From Dance To Rs 6 Lakh Murder Plot: How UP’s ‘Killer Bahu’ Allegedly Planned Her Father-In-Law’s Murder

QUICK LINKS