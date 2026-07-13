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Home > Regionals News > From Dinner Delay to Deadly Attack: How a South Delhi Murder Unfolded That Shocked Many

From Dinner Delay to Deadly Attack: How a South Delhi Murder Unfolded That Shocked Many

What began as anger over a delayed food delivery ended in a brutal stabbing in South Delhi. An 18-year-old lost his life, while police arrested two accused within hours.

An 18-year-old boy was killed in the national capital over a delay in food delivery. (Image: representative)
An 18-year-old boy was killed in the national capital over a delay in food delivery. (Image: representative)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Mon 2026-07-13 15:40 IST

An 18-year-old was stabbed to death in South Delhi after what is alleged to be a simple delay in a food order led to a shocking chain of events. The shocking incident took place in the Ambedkar Nagar area, where it has raised disturbing questions over how quickly ordinary arguments can turn into deadly violence.

Police have identified the victim, Krishna Roshan, who was stabbed multiple times in an argument with two men over a food delivery the night of July 10. He was brought to the AIIMS Trauma Centre with serious injuries but died despite treatment. Police recovered the alleged knife used in the crime and arrested both the accused.

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Small Dispute Turned Deadly in Delhi

Police stated that they received a PCR call about the incident at about 9:30 pm. The police arrived at the spot to find Krishna lying in a pool of blood. He was rushed to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead by doctors.

The police probe revealed that the accused Rahul alias Dhobi and Rahul Tomar alias Mota were angry as food was not served on time. The argument quickly became heated, and then violence erupted. During the fight, the two men attacked Krishna with a knife several times, police said.

Victim Arrested Within Hours

Police have registered an FIR and launched a search operation after the incident. The police arrested both the accused, residents of Subhash Camp, Dakshinpuri, within hours from the Jahanpanah City Forest. The alleged murder weapon was also recovered by investigators.

The case serves as a sobering reminder of how ordinary disagreements can spiral into tragedy when anger is left unchecked. Police investigation is still going on, and it will establish the full sequence of events and to determine if any other factors contributed to the fatal attack.

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From Dinner Delay to Deadly Attack: How a South Delhi Murder Unfolded That Shocked Many
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From Dinner Delay to Deadly Attack: How a South Delhi Murder Unfolded That Shocked Many

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From Dinner Delay to Deadly Attack: How a South Delhi Murder Unfolded That Shocked Many
From Dinner Delay to Deadly Attack: How a South Delhi Murder Unfolded That Shocked Many
From Dinner Delay to Deadly Attack: How a South Delhi Murder Unfolded That Shocked Many
From Dinner Delay to Deadly Attack: How a South Delhi Murder Unfolded That Shocked Many

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