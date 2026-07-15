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Home > Regionals News > From Lawyer To Predator: Gujarat Advocate Accused Of Abusing 13-Year-Old Girl He Represented In Court

From Lawyer To Predator: Gujarat Advocate Accused Of Abusing 13-Year-Old Girl He Represented In Court

A Surat lawyer, hired to fight a minor's rape case, allegedly raped the 13-year-old victim after exploiting her family's inability to pay his fees, then threatened her into silence.

Gujarat Advocate Accused of Abusing 13-Year-Old Girl He Represented in Court. (Representative image: Canva)
Gujarat Advocate Accused of Abusing 13-Year-Old Girl He Represented in Court. (Representative image: Canva)

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Wed 2026-07-15 13:40 IST

A lawyer who was representing a rape victim was booked by the Surat police on Tuesday for allegedly raping her and then threatening her and her family not to report the case otherwise they will have to face major consequences in the ongoing rape and kidnapping case. 

Pranayraj Ranvir who is a 43 year old practicing lawyer and also a resident of Dindoli, belongs from Dholka taluka village of Ahmedabad district exploited the financial crisis of the family  to rape a 13 year whose family hired him to fight against a rape and kidnapping case that happened a year back. 

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What happened?

According to the police the girl’s parents hired Ranvir to help them in his daughter’s ongoing rape case for which he demanded Rs. 15,000 as his fees. Her parent’s who work as labors couldn’t afford his fees so in return the lawyer asked her parents to exchange his service with the girl working as a house help for him and trusting him the family sent the girl to his house.

According to the police when the girl went to his house he forced her to perform sex with him and stripped her forcefully and then raped her. Then he threatened her that if she tells about this crime to anyone he will make her ongoing case more difficult for her and her family has to face major consequences. 

What was her previous case?

According to the reports, in September 2025 the girl was kidnapped by two persons then she was 12 years old and her parents filled a missing complaint. Then she was traced on 23 Nov, 2025 and then the investigators alleged that she was raped by the two men and both accused got arrested.

Ranvir’s Arrest

On Monday Sachin GIDC police registered the case and arrested the accused. He has been booked for multiple acts like rape, rape of an underaged child, employing a child and committing an offence, aggravated penetrative sexual assault and allied offence under the Pocso Act. 

According to the police Ranvir was also involved in criminal cases previously as he was booked in case of demanding dowry and used to do domestic violence against his wife.  

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From Lawyer To Predator: Gujarat Advocate Accused Of Abusing 13-Year-Old Girl He Represented In Court
Tags: Gujrat Rape Casehome-hero-pos-6Surat rape case

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From Lawyer To Predator: Gujarat Advocate Accused Of Abusing 13-Year-Old Girl He Represented In Court

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From Lawyer To Predator: Gujarat Advocate Accused Of Abusing 13-Year-Old Girl He Represented In Court
From Lawyer To Predator: Gujarat Advocate Accused Of Abusing 13-Year-Old Girl He Represented In Court
From Lawyer To Predator: Gujarat Advocate Accused Of Abusing 13-Year-Old Girl He Represented In Court
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