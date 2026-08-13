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Home > Regionals News > From Naxalism To Ramp Walk: Bastar Women Maoists Ditch Weapons To Make A New Start; Watch Video

From Naxalism To Ramp Walk: Bastar Women Maoists Ditch Weapons To Make A New Start; Watch Video

From the forests of Bastar to the runway in Raipur: Watch as former rebels embrace traditional Kosa silk and a new path toward peace and self-reliance.

From Naxalism To Ramp Walk: Bastar Women Maoists Ditch Weapons To Make A New Start; Watch Video

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Thu 2026-08-13 19:02 IST

Dressed in traditional Kosa silk and handwoven attire, women who once spent years in the dense forests of Bastar received overwhelming applause as they walked the ramp at the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Auditorium in Raipur. Organized to celebrate National Handloom Day, the fashion show brought former Naxal women into the spotlight, showcasing a striking transition from years of armed conflict to a new life centered on dignity, livelihoods, and self-reliance.

From Conflict to Livelihood and Dignity

The event went beyond a conventional fashion show, highlighting the transforming lives of women from Bastar who have embraced state rehabilitation and livelihood initiatives. Wearing traditional handwoven garments, the participants showcased the region’s rich textile heritage while symbolizing a broader shift toward economic independence. The initiative comes as authorities seek to highlight the changing social and security landscape in Bastar, a region that suffered from Left-Wing Extremism (LWE) for decades.

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Bastar’s New Chapter After Decades of Violence

The Chhattisgarh government has been actively emphasizing development and infrastructure connectivity in Bastar as the regional security situation steadily improves. Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai described the region as entering a transformative era following decades of Naxal violence. “After 40-50 years, our Bastar region has finally become Naxal-free, and there is a great need for development there. Connectivity is crucial from a development perspective,” Sai was quoted by ANI as saying. The active participation of former Naxal women in the National Handloom Day event reflects this broader societal shift. Once associated with forest hideouts and armed insurgency, these women are now taking center stage in cultural showcases and sustainable employment programs.

The fashion show thus served as more than just a display of traditional clothing, it offered a compelling glimpse into Bastar’s journey away from a violent past and toward rehabilitation, peace, and new opportunities.

Also Read: Ex-Punjab Deputy CM Sukhbir Singh Badal Suffers Injuries After Fatal Attack in Nanded Gurudwara

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From Naxalism To Ramp Walk: Bastar Women Maoists Ditch Weapons To Make A New Start; Watch Video
Tags: Bastar fashion showChhattisgarh DevelopmentFormer Naxal womenhome-hero-pos-2National Handloom Day 2026Rehabilitation of former Naxals

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From Naxalism To Ramp Walk: Bastar Women Maoists Ditch Weapons To Make A New Start; Watch Video

From Naxalism To Ramp Walk: Bastar Women Maoists Ditch Weapons To Make A New Start; Watch Video

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From Naxalism To Ramp Walk: Bastar Women Maoists Ditch Weapons To Make A New Start; Watch Video
From Naxalism To Ramp Walk: Bastar Women Maoists Ditch Weapons To Make A New Start; Watch Video
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