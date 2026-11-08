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Home > Regionals News > ‘Fulfil My Demands Or Lose Your Duty’: Woman Guard Accuses Supervisor Of Seeking Sexual Favours In Exchange For Duty At Andhra’s Srikalahasti Temple

‘Fulfil My Demands Or Lose Your Duty’: Woman Guard Accuses Supervisor Of Seeking Sexual Favours In Exchange For Duty At Andhra’s Srikalahasti Temple

She alleges that after she rejected his advances, he harassed her and withheld work for nearly a month. Temple authorities have ordered an internal inquiry into the allegations.

A woman security guard at Andhra Pradesh’s Srikalahasti Temple has accused a supervisor of seeking sexual favours in exchange for assigning her duty. (Source:X)
A woman security guard at Andhra Pradesh’s Srikalahasti Temple has accused a supervisor of seeking sexual favours in exchange for assigning her duty. (Source:X)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Sun 2026-11-08 18:21 IST

A sexual harassment allegation has surfaced at the famed Srikalahasti Temple in Andhra Pradesh’s Tirupati district after a woman security guard accused a security supervisor of seeking sexual favours in exchange for assigning her duty. The woman has alleged that the supervisor began harassing her after she rejected his advances and subsequently stopped assigning her work. The allegations came to light after the woman uploaded a video detailing her ordeal. Following the video, temple authorities ordered an internal inquiry into the matter.

Woman Alleges Supervisor Sought Sexual Favours

According to the woman, she had been working as a contractual security guard at the Srikalahasti temple for nearly a year. During this period, the security supervisor allegedly began making unwanted advances and sought sexual favours in return for allocating duty to her. She claimed that she rejected his advances, following which the supervisor allegedly started harassing her and denying her work assignments.

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Guard Claims No Duty for Nearly a Month

In the video, the woman alleged that she had not been assigned any duty for nearly a month despite being employed as a contractual security guard at the temple. She further accused the supervisor of verbally abusing her and repeatedly refusing to allocate work after she turned down his alleged demands. The woman said the continued denial of duty and alleged harassment had caused her distress. She shared the video to bring the matter to the attention of the temple authorities and seek action against the supervisor.

Temple Authorities Order Internal Inquiry

Following the circulation of the video and the allegations made by the woman, the temple authorities ordered an internal inquiry into the matter. The inquiry is expected to examine the allegations and establish the circumstances surrounding the woman’s complaints, including the alleged denial of duty and inappropriate demands. The allegations have drawn attention to workplace safety and the protection of contractual employees at religious institutions. Further details about the inquiry and any action against the accused supervisor are awaited.
Also Read: Mother Feeding 20-Day-Old Baby Among 3 Killed As Roof Collapses In Kanpur On Diwali; How Did The Tragedy Unfold?

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‘Fulfil My Demands Or Lose Your Duty’: Woman Guard Accuses Supervisor Of Seeking Sexual Favours In Exchange For Duty At Andhra’s Srikalahasti Temple
Tags: Andhra Pradeshduty withheldhome-hero-pos-7internal inquirysexual favourssexual harassment allegationsSrikalahasti Templesupervisor accusedTemple ControversyTirupati districtwoman security guardworkplace harassment

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‘Fulfil My Demands Or Lose Your Duty’: Woman Guard Accuses Supervisor Of Seeking Sexual Favours In Exchange For Duty At Andhra’s Srikalahasti Temple

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‘Fulfil My Demands Or Lose Your Duty’: Woman Guard Accuses Supervisor Of Seeking Sexual Favours In Exchange For Duty At Andhra’s Srikalahasti Temple

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‘Fulfil My Demands Or Lose Your Duty’: Woman Guard Accuses Supervisor Of Seeking Sexual Favours In Exchange For Duty At Andhra’s Srikalahasti Temple
‘Fulfil My Demands Or Lose Your Duty’: Woman Guard Accuses Supervisor Of Seeking Sexual Favours In Exchange For Duty At Andhra’s Srikalahasti Temple
‘Fulfil My Demands Or Lose Your Duty’: Woman Guard Accuses Supervisor Of Seeking Sexual Favours In Exchange For Duty At Andhra’s Srikalahasti Temple
‘Fulfil My Demands Or Lose Your Duty’: Woman Guard Accuses Supervisor Of Seeking Sexual Favours In Exchange For Duty At Andhra’s Srikalahasti Temple
‘Fulfil My Demands Or Lose Your Duty’: Woman Guard Accuses Supervisor Of Seeking Sexual Favours In Exchange For Duty At Andhra’s Srikalahasti Temple

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