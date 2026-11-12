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Home > Regionals News > Gang-Raped By 5 Men In June, 30-Year-Old Married Woman Now On Hospital Bed, Battling For Life After Neighbour Throws Her Off Rooftop In Bihar

Gang-Raped By 5 Men In June, 30-Year-Old Married Woman Now On Hospital Bed, Battling For Life After Neighbour Throws Her Off Rooftop In Bihar

Her family suspects the attack was intended to pressure them into withdrawing the gang rape complaint. Police have arrested the accused.

Representative image, credit: ANI
Representative image, credit: ANI

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Thu 2026-11-12 16:43 IST

A 30-year-old woman who survived an alleged gang rape earlier this year was reportedly thrown off the roof of a building by her neighbour in Bihar’s Begusarai district, triggering fresh concerns over the safety of the survivor and her family. Police have arrested the accused, identified as Bhongal Kumar, in connection with the incident. The woman sustained serious injuries in the attack and was rushed to Sadar Hospital in Begusarai, where she is undergoing treatment. Police have registered a case under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and further investigation is underway.

Family Alleges Pressure to Withdraw Gang Rape Complaint

According to the survivor’s family, they had been facing threats and pressure to withdraw the gang rape complaint lodged in June this year. The family suspects that Tuesday’s attack was an attempt to intimidate them and force them to abandon the ongoing case. They have alleged that the accused targeted the woman amid the continued pressure surrounding the earlier complaint. Police have arrested Kumar, who reportedly lives in the neighbourhood, and are investigating the circumstances leading to the attack.

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Survivor Was Allegedly Gang Raped in June

The latest incident comes nearly five months after the woman was allegedly gang raped by five men in June. According to her complaint, she was stepping out of her house at around 11.30 pm to relieve herself when five men intercepted her. The accused allegedly confined her husband inside a room before overpowering her, gagging her and taking her to an isolated location. There, the men allegedly sexually assaulted and physically tortured her before abandoning her near her home. The survivor subsequently approached the police and lodged a complaint against the accused. The latest attack has once again brought the case into focus, with the family alleging continued intimidation. Police are investigating the allegations and the possible connection between the two incidents.
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Gang-Raped By 5 Men In June, 30-Year-Old Married Woman Now On Hospital Bed, Battling For Life After Neighbour Throws Her Off Rooftop In Bihar
Tags: 30-year-old woman attackedBegusarai gang rape caseBegusarai newsBhongal KumarBihar crime newsgang rape survivorneighbour arrestedsexual assault casewoman battling for lifewoman thrown off rooftop

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Gang-Raped By 5 Men In June, 30-Year-Old Married Woman Now On Hospital Bed, Battling For Life After Neighbour Throws Her Off Rooftop In Bihar
Gang-Raped By 5 Men In June, 30-Year-Old Married Woman Now On Hospital Bed, Battling For Life After Neighbour Throws Her Off Rooftop In Bihar
Gang-Raped By 5 Men In June, 30-Year-Old Married Woman Now On Hospital Bed, Battling For Life After Neighbour Throws Her Off Rooftop In Bihar
Gang-Raped By 5 Men In June, 30-Year-Old Married Woman Now On Hospital Bed, Battling For Life After Neighbour Throws Her Off Rooftop In Bihar
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