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Home > Regionals News > Ganga Expressway Cracks Under Rain? 10-Metre Crater Opens Just 4 Months After PM Modi’s Inauguration

Ganga Expressway Cracks Under Rain? 10-Metre Crater Opens Just 4 Months After PM Modi’s Inauguration

A 10-metre-deep crater has appeared on the Ganga Expressway in Uttar Pradesh after heavy rain. The damage, reported months after its inauguration, has raised fresh questions over the highway’s construction and drainage.

Ganga Expressway Cracks Under Rain? 10-Metre Crater Opens Just 4 Months After PM Modi’s Inauguration

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Tue 2026-08-18 22:56 IST

A 10-metre-deep crater has emerged in Uttar Pradesh’s Ganga Expressway after heavy rainfall. This has raised questions over the sustainability of the project worth Rs 36,000 crore, which was recently launched just four months ago.

The crater emerged at kilometre 421 of the Meerut-Prayagraj highway stretch. It seems that a part of the road along with the adjoining embankment got washed away due to heavy rainfall. The 10-meter deep crater appeared in proximity to the Ganga Expressway railing. After this occurrence, UPEIDA has immediately rushed to the spot for repairs.

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Ganga Expressway Damage Raises Construction Questions

The case follows the launch of the 594-km expressway by the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, on April 29, 2026. Speaking at the launch ceremony of the project, PM Modi referred to it as a game-changing infrastructure corridor that would act as a lifeline for UP’s growth.

It is a six-lane and access-controlled expressway connecting Meerut to Prayagraj and passing through 12 districts, whose aim was to reduce journey time from nearly 12 hours to six hours. Nevertheless, the recent destruction has placed the project’s construction and drainage system under a critical review.

Unnao Stretch Faced Rain Damage In July

This is not the first rain-related damage reported on the corridor. In July, a seven-metre approach road linking the Ganga Expressway with the Sonic toll plaza in Unnao was damaged after heavy rainfall. Soil erosion affected the embankment, while part of the carriageway collapsed. The recurrence of such incidents has renewed concerns over how the expressway has been built and how effectively rainwater is being managed.

Cause Of Ganga Expressway Collapse Yet To Be Confirmed

Heavy rain and soil erosion have been identified as the immediate factors behind the latest damage. However, authorities are yet to establish whether construction or drainage shortcomings also played a role.

An inspection of the drainage channels is expected to be crucial. It could help determine whether water was properly diverted away from the affected embankment. The Unnao package is among the sections built and maintained by a private contractor.

For now, UPEIDA officials are inspecting the site and carrying out repairs. The findings of the inspection will be important in determining what caused the 10-metre crater and whether wider checks are needed along the expressway.

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Ganga Expressway Cracks Under Rain? 10-Metre Crater Opens Just 4 Months After PM Modi’s Inauguration
Tags: uttar pradesh

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Ganga Expressway Cracks Under Rain? 10-Metre Crater Opens Just 4 Months After PM Modi’s Inauguration

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Ganga Expressway Cracks Under Rain? 10-Metre Crater Opens Just 4 Months After PM Modi’s Inauguration
Ganga Expressway Cracks Under Rain? 10-Metre Crater Opens Just 4 Months After PM Modi’s Inauguration
Ganga Expressway Cracks Under Rain? 10-Metre Crater Opens Just 4 Months After PM Modi’s Inauguration
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