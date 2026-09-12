Gas Cylinder Exploded In Ghaziabad, Father Rushed Into Flames To Save His 15-Year-Old Daughter, But Couldn’t

A 15-year-old girl died after a gas cylinder caught fire inside a rented house in Ghaziabad’s Bhauwapur village on Friday night. Her father also suffered burn injuries while trying to rescue her from the flames. The incident took place at around 8:30 pm in the Kaushambi police station area. The girl, identified as Aanchal, was reportedly cooking when the cylinder suddenly caught fire.

15-Year-Old Girl Trapped Inside Room

According to police, Guddu Mahato, 45, lived with his wife and two children in a rented house in Bhauwapur. The family lived on the fourth floor of the four-storey building. When the fire broke out, Guddu, his wife and son managed to move towards the balcony. However, Aanchal remained trapped inside the room.

The fire quickly spread across the third and fourth floors. Aanchal suffered severe burns as she remained trapped inside. Her father then went back into the room to save her. He was also caught in the fire and suffered burn injuries.

Father Rushed To Hospital After Rescue Attempt

The injured father and his daughter were taken to a private hospital in Kaushambi. Despite medical treatment, the teenager was declared dead. Guddu remains under treatment. Police said his condition is now out of danger.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Indirapuram Suryabali Maurya said, “The girl died, while her father is out of danger.” Police said further action is being taken at the Kaushambi police station.

Narrow Lane Made Fire Rescue Difficult

Police and fire brigade teams reached the spot after a Dial-112 alert was received about the blaze. Officials said the building stood on a narrow lane measuring around eight feet. This made it difficult for the fire tender to enter the area.

Initial information suggests that the fire started while the family was preparing dinner. The exact reason why the cylinder caught fire is yet to be established. The incident has once again raised concerns over fire safety in densely built residential areas, particularly where narrow lanes can delay emergency response.