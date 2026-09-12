LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > Gas Cylinder Exploded In Ghaziabad, Father Rushed Into Flames To Save His 15-Year-Old Daughter, But Couldn’t

Gas Cylinder Exploded In Ghaziabad, Father Rushed Into Flames To Save His 15-Year-Old Daughter, But Couldn’t

A late-night gas cylinder fire in Ghaziabad’s Bhauwapur village turned tragic when a 15-year-old girl became trapped inside her room. Her father suffered burns while trying to rescue her.

(Image: X)
(Image: X)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Sat 2026-09-12 23:50 IST

A 15-year-old girl died after a gas cylinder caught fire inside a rented house in Ghaziabad’s Bhauwapur village on Friday night. Her father also suffered burn injuries while trying to rescue her from the flames. The incident took place at around 8:30 pm in the Kaushambi police station area. The girl, identified as Aanchal, was reportedly cooking when the cylinder suddenly caught fire.

15-Year-Old Girl Trapped Inside Room

According to police, Guddu Mahato, 45, lived with his wife and two children in a rented house in Bhauwapur. The family lived on the fourth floor of the four-storey building. When the fire broke out, Guddu, his wife and son managed to move towards the balcony. However, Aanchal remained trapped inside the room.

You Might Be Interested In

The fire quickly spread across the third and fourth floors. Aanchal suffered severe burns as she remained trapped inside. Her father then went back into the room to save her. He was also caught in the fire and suffered burn injuries.

Father Rushed To Hospital After Rescue Attempt

The injured father and his daughter were taken to a private hospital in Kaushambi. Despite medical treatment, the teenager was declared dead. Guddu remains under treatment. Police said his condition is now out of danger.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Indirapuram Suryabali Maurya said, “The girl died, while her father is out of danger.” Police said further action is being taken at the Kaushambi police station.

Narrow Lane Made Fire Rescue Difficult

Police and fire brigade teams reached the spot after a Dial-112 alert was received about the blaze. Officials said the building stood on a narrow lane measuring around eight feet. This made it difficult for the fire tender to enter the area.

Initial information suggests that the fire started while the family was preparing dinner. The exact reason why the cylinder caught fire is yet to be established. The incident has once again raised concerns over fire safety in densely built residential areas, particularly where narrow lanes can delay emergency response.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Gas Cylinder Exploded In Ghaziabad, Father Rushed Into Flames To Save His 15-Year-Old Daughter, But Couldn’t
Tags: 15-year-old girl diesgas cylinder explosionGhaziabad fireGhaziabad gas cylinder fire

RELATED News

‘Whole School Was Stolen’ In Bihar? Villagers Made Shocking Claim, Then Officials Checked The Records

24 Children Started Vomiting After Mid-Day Meal, Then A Lizard Was Reportedly Found In One Student’s Plate In Bihar

Viral Reel Attempt Turns Into A Matter Of Life And Death As Scorpio Gets Trapped In J&K’s Sonamarg River

RJD Leader Baidyanath Mahto Shot Dead In Sitamarhi; Mob Attacks Police Vehicles, Several Personnel Injured

14-Year-Old Son Finds Mother In Objectionable Position With Lover In Kanpur, Both Strangle Him To Death After He Raises Alarm

LATEST NEWS

Manchester City Goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma And His Then-Girlfriend Get Justice As Man Gets Nine Years For Violent Robbery

US Open 2026 Women’s Final: When And Where To Watch Aryna Sabalenka vs Elena Rybakina? Check Head-To-Head Record, TV Channel And Match Time

Sunderland vs Arsenal Premier League Match Preview, Live Streaming: Wil Gunners Continue Flawless Start? Check When and Where to Watch on TV, Probable Playing XI and More

ENG vs PAK: Mike Hesson Adds Assault to Injury After Pakistan’s 3-0 Thrashing at Edgbaston, Says ‘I’d Be Open to…’

Iran Ready For Nuclear Talks But There’s One Big Condition, Pezeshkian Reveals What Tehran Wants

Al-Khaleej vs Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League Match Preview, Live Streaming: Can Ronaldo’s Side Take Top Spot? Check When and Where to Watch on TV, Probable Playing XI and More

India Star Kuldeep Yadav Poses With Liverpool Jersey At Anfield Amid Premier League 2026-27 Clash Against Fulham | Check Photos

Asian Games 2026: Why Timings Of Men’s Cricket Matches Have Been Advanced? Reason Revealed

Indiabulls to Acquire 70% Stake in Fintech Cloud for ₹1,050 Crore; To Enter Fintech Segment

ENG vs PAK: Babar Azam To Continue As Test Captain? Pakistan Star’s Big Decision After 0-3 Whitewash In England

Gas Cylinder Exploded In Ghaziabad, Father Rushed Into Flames To Save His 15-Year-Old Daughter, But Couldn’t

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Gas Cylinder Exploded In Ghaziabad, Father Rushed Into Flames To Save His 15-Year-Old Daughter, But Couldn’t

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Gas Cylinder Exploded In Ghaziabad, Father Rushed Into Flames To Save His 15-Year-Old Daughter, But Couldn’t
Gas Cylinder Exploded In Ghaziabad, Father Rushed Into Flames To Save His 15-Year-Old Daughter, But Couldn’t
Gas Cylinder Exploded In Ghaziabad, Father Rushed Into Flames To Save His 15-Year-Old Daughter, But Couldn’t
Gas Cylinder Exploded In Ghaziabad, Father Rushed Into Flames To Save His 15-Year-Old Daughter, But Couldn’t
Gas Cylinder Exploded In Ghaziabad, Father Rushed Into Flames To Save His 15-Year-Old Daughter, But Couldn’t

QUICK LINKS