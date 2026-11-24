The High Court of Gauhati has granted 14 days of paid paternity leave to the eligible male employees and staff members, which covers all the regular and contractual employees working in the Principal Bench at Guwahati. It would apply to situations of childbirth, surrogacy, and adoption. The Notification will come into effect from the date of issuance, that is, November 16, 2026, on the recommendation of the Chief Justice.

This benefit will be availed by those employees who have less than two living children either biological or adopted. But there has been a special provision made for those employees who have only one living child and later give birth to twins or triplets.

Gauhati High Court extends leave to childbirth and surrogacy

Under the new rules, employees can avail themselves of 14 days of leave within 14 days before childbirth or six months after delivery. Commissioning fathers opting for surrogacy can also take the leave within six months of the child’s birth.

The Gauhati High Court has also included valid adoption and pre-adoption foster care. Employees adopting a child below one year of age can claim the benefit, subject to documentation from the Central Adoption Resource Authority (CARA), State Adoption Resource Agency (SARA) or another recognised agency. If foster care does not eventually result in a legal adoption, a recovery provision will apply.

Gauhati High Court guarantees full pay during paternity leave

Employees will receive their full pay during the 14-day period, without any deduction from their regular leave balance. The leave must be taken in a single spell and cannot be split. It cannot be claimed retrospectively to regularise unauthorised absence and will normally not be refused by the authorities.

Gauhati High Court follows Assam Government’s September policy

The notification follows the Assam Government’s September 2026 decision to introduce a similar 14-day paid paternity leave provision for state government employees through amendments to its Fundamental Rules and Subsidiary Rules.

The notification also lays down definitions covering male government employees, including unmarried, widowed and divorced staff, commissioning fathers and children, including wards covered under the Guardians and Wards Act, 1890.

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