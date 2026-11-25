In a heartwarming example of rejecting the practice of dowry, a village sarpanch in Haryana’s Bhiwani district has won appreciation for refusing expensive gifts and cash offered by the bride’s family during his son’s wedding. Instead of accepting lakhs of rupees and gold, the sarpanch accepted just Re 1 and a coconut as a token of blessing. The incident took place during the wedding of Vikas, son of Vedpal Singh, the sarpanch of Dhanana village. The bride, Deepanshi, is the daughter of retired Army Subedar Virendra Narayan.

Sarpanch Rejects Rs 11 Lakh and Gold

During the traditional tikka ceremony, the bride’s family reportedly offered Rs 11 lakh along with a gold chain and other gifts as part of the wedding rituals. However, Vedpal Singh refused to accept the expensive offerings. He accepted only Re 1 and a coconut as a symbolic gesture and returned the gold chain and other items brought by the bride’s family. His decision turned the wedding ceremony into a message against the social practice of dowry, which continues to be a concern in several parts of the country.

A wedding in Haryana’s Dhanana village has caught the internet’s attention, with the groom’s father being widely praised for his stand on dowry. People are saluting his thinking, saying, “Every home should have a father like you.” https://t.co/IVynmK1w3A — The News Drill™ (@thenewsdrill) November 25, 2026

‘A Daughter Is Coming Into Our Home’

Explaining his decision, Vedpal Singh reportedly said, “Ghar mein beti aa rahi hai toh aur kya chahiye?” (A daughter is coming into our home, what more could we want?) His words reflected his belief that welcoming a daughter-in-law into the family is more valuable than receiving money or expensive gifts.

Gesture Sparks Discussion on Dowry

The sarpanch’s decision has drawn attention for challenging the tradition of accepting dowry during marriage ceremonies. His gesture also highlights the importance of treating marriage as a relationship built on mutual respect rather than financial transactions. The incident has sparked appreciation for the family’s stand, with the simple acceptance of Re 1 and a coconut sending a message that a daughter-in-law should be welcomed with affection and dignity, not demands for wealth. The wedding has thus become an example of how families can use traditional ceremonies to promote positive social change.

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