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Home > Regionals News > Ghaziabad Cafe Owner Alleges ‘Goonda Tax’, Rs 50,000 Demand, Vandalism And Assault By 4 HRD Activists; Watch

Ghaziabad Cafe Owner Alleges ‘Goonda Tax’, Rs 50,000 Demand, Vandalism And Assault By 4 HRD Activists; Watch

Ghaziabad cafe owner Harleen Kaur alleges HRD activists demanded free food, extortion money and assaulted staff; police have registered a case.

Ghaziabad Cafe Owner Alleges HRD Activists Demanded ‘Goonda Tax’ (Images: X)
Ghaziabad Cafe Owner Alleges HRD Activists Demanded ‘Goonda Tax’ (Images: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Tue 2026-09-15 08:28 IST

A case has been registered against four activists of the Ghaziabad-based Hindu Raksha Dal (HRD) after a commotion at Valala Cafe in D-Mall, Indirapuram, Ghaziabad. The case was filed at Indirapuram police station on a complaint by cafe owner Harleen Kaur under Sections 74, 308(2), 115(2), 352 and 351(2) of the BNS. The accused have been identified as Saurabh Pandit, Daksh Chaudhary, Akku Pandit and Amit Pehalwan.

Ghaziabad cafe owner alleges repeated visits and unpaid food demands

As per reports, Harleen alleged that the four men had repeatedly visited her Ghaziabad cafe, demanded free food and left without paying, allegedly taking the names of police officers and HRD president Pinky Chaudhary. She said the cafe’s documents are in order and that when she recently asked them to pay the bill, suggesting they contribute at least a small amount, they abused and assaulted her staff.

She also alleged that the group had earlier vandalised the cafe. When she objected, she claimed they threatened to kill her and demanded Rs 50,000 every month. Harleen said she reported the matter by calling the 112 helpline.

Ghaziabad businesswoman says she fears for her life

As per reports, while appealing to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for strict action, Harleen said, “They are constantly targeting me. I fear for my life because they barge into the cafe without cause, vandalise the premises, and assault people.”

She further asked, “I started this business by taking out a loan; should I repay the loan, pay the property rent, or pay these people? This is nothing but extortion. Do I now have to pay ‘goonda tax’ to these people?”

Ghaziabad cafe owner says she has videos and call recordings

Harleen alleged that the accused had warned her that if she did not pay the “goonda tax”, she would not be able to run the cafe. She said they claimed they had already managed to get a cafe shut down in Rajnagar. She added, “I also have videos showing them demand money, get paid, and of the physical assault that took place. I possess all relevant call recordings as well, which I am ready to submit.”

Reportedly, Indirapuram ACP Suryabali Maurya said, “A case has been registered based on the complaint filed by cafe owner Harleen Kaur. The matter is under investigation, and further action will be determined based on the facts and evidence that emerge during the probe.”

Also Read: ‘Don’t Think Gurugram Is Safe For Women’: New Rider’s-Eye Video Shows Shows Car Hitting Woman Biker From Behind    

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Ghaziabad Cafe Owner Alleges ‘Goonda Tax’, Rs 50,000 Demand, Vandalism And Assault By 4 HRD Activists; Watch
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Ghaziabad Cafe Owner Alleges ‘Goonda Tax’, Rs 50,000 Demand, Vandalism And Assault By 4 HRD Activists; Watch

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Ghaziabad Cafe Owner Alleges ‘Goonda Tax’, Rs 50,000 Demand, Vandalism And Assault By 4 HRD Activists; Watch
Ghaziabad Cafe Owner Alleges ‘Goonda Tax’, Rs 50,000 Demand, Vandalism And Assault By 4 HRD Activists; Watch
Ghaziabad Cafe Owner Alleges ‘Goonda Tax’, Rs 50,000 Demand, Vandalism And Assault By 4 HRD Activists; Watch
Ghaziabad Cafe Owner Alleges ‘Goonda Tax’, Rs 50,000 Demand, Vandalism And Assault By 4 HRD Activists; Watch
Ghaziabad Cafe Owner Alleges ‘Goonda Tax’, Rs 50,000 Demand, Vandalism And Assault By 4 HRD Activists; Watch

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