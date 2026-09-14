Ghaziabad Lift Row Turns Ugly: Woman With Pet Dog Seen In Scuffle With Teacher, CCTV Captures The Fight

A disagreement over taking a pet dog in a lift reportedly turned into a physical fight between two women at a high-rise society in Raj Nagar Extension, Ghaziabad. The incident came to light after CCTV footage from the residential society surfaced online. The video shows two women arguing inside and near a lift before the situation turned physical.

One of the women, identified as school teacher Bari, has accused the other woman, Sube, of assaulting her during the argument. According to Bari’s complaint, the dispute started when Sube was inside the lift with her dog.

Argument Started Over Another Person Entering Lift

Bari claimed that Sube was not allowing another person to enter the lift along with her and the dog. When Bari tried to enter the lift, an argument reportedly broke out between the two women. The disagreement soon escalated. Bari alleged that Sube hit her with the stick being used to handle the dog. She further alleged that she was slapped after objecting to the incident. Bari also accused the other woman of abusing and threatening her during the confrontation.

CCTV Captures Heated Confrontation

The society’s CCTV cameras recorded the incident. In the footage, one woman can be seen standing inside the lift with a dog. The second woman then enters, and the two appear to have an argument.

The situation quickly becomes physical. The woman with the dog can be seen using a stick during the confrontation. Both women then appear to get involved in a scuffle. As the matter escalated, the security guard also entered intot he seen and tried to intervene and separate the women.

The footage has since drawn attention online, with the dispute raising questions over arguments involving pets and the use of common facilities in high-rise societies.

In Ghaziabad’s high-rise society, dog owner Shweta didn’t let anyone enter the lift, at that time when school teacher Hina arrived from school in her turn, she forced her way and allegedly assaulted her with sticks pic.twitter.com/ICM51IPjoM — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) September 13, 2026

Police Register NCR, Investigation Underway

After the incident, Bari approached Nandgram police station and submitted a written complaint against the other woman. ACP Nandgram Ziauddin Ahmed said an NCR had been registered based on the complaint and that an investigation was underway.

Police said the role of both women would be examined. Investigators are also expected to look at the CCTV footage and record statements from people who witnessed the incident.

Officials said further action would be taken after the available evidence is examined and the sequence of events is established. The incident has once again highlighted how disputes over pets, lifts and common spaces in residential societies can quickly escalate into serious confrontations.