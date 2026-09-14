LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > Ghaziabad Lift Row Turns Ugly: Woman With Pet Dog Seen In Scuffle With Teacher, CCTV Captures The Fight

Ghaziabad Lift Row Turns Ugly: Woman With Pet Dog Seen In Scuffle With Teacher, CCTV Captures The Fight

A routine lift ride at a Ghaziabad high-rise turned into a physical fight after a dispute over a pet dog. A teacher has alleged assault, while CCTV footage captures the tense confrontation.

Ghaziabad Lift Row Turns Ugly: Woman With Pet Dog Seen In Scuffle With Teacher, CCTV Captures The Fight

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Mon 2026-09-14 13:52 IST

A disagreement over taking a pet dog in a lift reportedly turned into a physical fight between two women at a high-rise society in Raj Nagar Extension, Ghaziabad. The incident came to light after CCTV footage from the residential society surfaced online. The video shows two women arguing inside and near a lift before the situation turned physical.

One of the women, identified as school teacher Bari, has accused the other woman, Sube, of assaulting her during the argument. According to Bari’s complaint, the dispute started when Sube was inside the lift with her dog.

You Might Be Interested In

Argument Started Over Another Person Entering Lift

Bari claimed that Sube was not allowing another person to enter the lift along with her and the dog. When Bari tried to enter the lift, an argument reportedly broke out between the two women. The disagreement soon escalated. Bari alleged that Sube hit her with the stick being used to handle the dog. She further alleged that she was slapped after objecting to the incident. Bari also accused the other woman of abusing and threatening her during the confrontation.

CCTV Captures Heated Confrontation

The society’s CCTV cameras recorded the incident. In the footage, one woman can be seen standing inside the lift with a dog. The second woman then enters, and the two appear to have an argument.

The situation quickly becomes physical. The woman with the dog can be seen using a stick during the confrontation. Both women then appear to get involved in a scuffle. As the matter escalated, the security guard also entered intot he seen and tried to intervene and separate the women.

The footage has since drawn attention online, with the dispute raising questions over arguments involving pets and the use of common facilities in high-rise societies.

Police Register NCR, Investigation Underway

After the incident, Bari approached Nandgram police station and submitted a written complaint against the other woman. ACP Nandgram Ziauddin Ahmed said an NCR had been registered based on the complaint and that an investigation was underway.

Police said the role of both women would be examined. Investigators are also expected to look at the CCTV footage and record statements from people who witnessed the incident.

Officials said further action would be taken after the available evidence is examined and the sequence of events is established. The incident has once again highlighted how disputes over pets, lifts and common spaces in residential societies can quickly escalate into serious confrontations.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Ghaziabad Lift Row Turns Ugly: Woman With Pet Dog Seen In Scuffle With Teacher, CCTV Captures The Fight
Tags: Ghaziabad lift fightGhaziabad society fightGhaziabad viral videopet dog lift disputeRaj Nagar Extension fight

RELATED News

Delhi Satya Niketan Building Collapse: HC Refuses Urgent Hearing on Plea Over Demolition of Adjacent Building

Kerala Lottery Result TODAY 14-09-2026 LIVE: Bhagyathara (BT.71) Monday Lucky Draw Result Declared; 1 Crore First Prize, Check Full Winners List

Rajasthan Civic Polls: BJP Takes Early Lead, Congress Predicts More Than 60 Seats; Who Will Win?

Gurugram Woman Biker Fell After Car Hit Her Bike, But What Happened At The Traffic Signal Is More Shocking

Why Was Operation ‘Safed Sagar’ Veteran Attacked In Gurugram? What Happened At Magnum Global Park

LATEST NEWS

Ghaziabad Lift Row Turns Ugly: Woman With Pet Dog Seen In Scuffle With Teacher, CCTV Captures The Fight

When Is The Best Time To Eat Curd? Expert Explains The Right Way To Include It In Your Diet

Duroply launches DURO HDMMR™ – High Density Max Moisture Resistant Engineered Board

‘Man Who Beats Women…’: Ex-Girlfriend Levels Serious Allegations Against Salman Khan, Says ‘Stop Worshipping Him…’

Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: Modak Isn’t The Only Bhog Bappa Loves! Know What To Offer Lord Ganesha

Ajit Agarkar Set to Continue as BCCI Chief Selector Until 2027 ODI World Cup? Contract Extension Talks Underway | Report

She Quit Rs 2.5 Lakh Gulf Job, Faced UPSC Interview While 8 Months Pregnant: Bushra Bano’s Journey to IPS

Rida Isfahani MMS Controversy: Who Leaked The Pakistani Actress’ Private Video? Her Shocking Claim Explained

Tanjin Tisha Private Video Rumours Trigger Online Buzz: Truth Behind The Viral Claim

Radhika Apte Viral Video: Which Anurag Kashyap Film Featured The Actress In An Explicit Scene?

Ghaziabad Lift Row Turns Ugly: Woman With Pet Dog Seen In Scuffle With Teacher, CCTV Captures The Fight

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Ghaziabad Lift Row Turns Ugly: Woman With Pet Dog Seen In Scuffle With Teacher, CCTV Captures The Fight

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Ghaziabad Lift Row Turns Ugly: Woman With Pet Dog Seen In Scuffle With Teacher, CCTV Captures The Fight
Ghaziabad Lift Row Turns Ugly: Woman With Pet Dog Seen In Scuffle With Teacher, CCTV Captures The Fight
Ghaziabad Lift Row Turns Ugly: Woman With Pet Dog Seen In Scuffle With Teacher, CCTV Captures The Fight
Ghaziabad Lift Row Turns Ugly: Woman With Pet Dog Seen In Scuffle With Teacher, CCTV Captures The Fight
Ghaziabad Lift Row Turns Ugly: Woman With Pet Dog Seen In Scuffle With Teacher, CCTV Captures The Fight

QUICK LINKS