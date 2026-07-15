Ghaziabad Man Bled To Death Outside Police Booth; How Did A Rs 20 Auto Fare Dispute Turn Fatal?

A 22-year-old mechanic died after bleeding for nearly 40 minutes outside a pink police booth in Ghaziabad, in an incident that has raised serious questions over the police response. Raj Kumar suffered a deep cut to his hand after the glass door of the booth shattered while he was banging on it. Eyewitnesses claimed the policewomen inside locked themselves in and did not come out, while Kumar’s family alleged he was left without timely help. Police, however, said the injured man was taken to hospital, where he later died during treatment. More than 72 hours after the incident, no arrest has been made, and the Ghaziabad family is demanding justice.

Raj Kumar, originally from Bihar’s Siwan district, worked as a car mechanic in Ghaziabad. He had left home for work at around 9 am on July 12 but never returned.

How the Ghaziabad incident unfolded after a dispute over an auto fare

Reports say that according to Kumar’s mother, the incident began after a dispute with an autorickshaw driver over Rs 20 in fare. Raj Kumar and others reached the pink police booth in Bapudham in an autorickshaw seeking help.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Upasana Pandey said both Kumar and the auto driver were intoxicated. “A dispute broke out between them over the payment of fare, following which both reached the Pink Booth. While drunk, the passenger (Kumar) banged the gate of the pink booth, causing the glass to shatter and severely injuring his hand,” she said. The ACP added that Kumar was immediately taken to hospital, where he died during treatment.

Why eyewitnesses have questioned the Ghaziabad police response

Reportedly, eyewitnesses gave a different account of what happened. They claimed the women police personnel at the booth asked Raj Kumar and the others to approach a nearby police station where male officers were present. When Kumar continued banging on the iron gate, the policewomen allegedly became frightened and locked themselves inside the booth.

Witnesses said Kumar then struck the glass door, which shattered and caused a deep cut on his hand. He collapsed after losing a large amount of blood. A local shopkeeper called the police helpline, following which two police personnel arrived on a motorcycle. However, no autorickshaw stopped to take him to hospital. An ambulance reached the spot after nearly half an hour, while the FIR reportedly mentions there was at least a one-hour delay in shifting him for treatment.

What the Ghaziabad family is demanding now

Raj Kumar’s mother alleged that no one came forward to help her son while he lay bleeding on the road and has demanded strict action against those responsible. His eight-month-pregnant wife, Gudiya Devi, is also seeking justice.

Raj Kumar is survived by his pregnant wife, a father who has been in a coma for the past two years and a mentally challenged brother. The Ghaziabad police investigation into the incident is continuing.

Also Read: Two Dead After Suspected EV Charging Fire Sweeps Through Noida Building, 50 Families Evacuated