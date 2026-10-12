Ghaziabad Viral Video: ‘Love Jihad’ Angle Emerges As Muslim Man Beaten After Taking Hindu Woman To Hotel, Owner Denies Room

It was Monday morning on GT Road in Ghaziabad’s Kotwali area when a scene outside the Swiss Hotel drew a crowd. By the time it was over, a young man had been beaten, handed to the police, and a video of the assault was circulating online.

Who Is Involved?

According to Jagran’s report, the man is Ayan Saifi, a resident of Gajraula, who had befriended a young woman from Ghaziabad through Instagram. He had come to Ghaziabad to meet her, it is alleged.

The Hotels That Turned Them Away

The two first went to an Oyo hotel. After checking their identification, the management refused to give them a room. The man then took the woman to another hotel, the Swiss Hotel on GT Road.

Where It Turned Violent?

At this point, it is alleged, the woman sought help from bystanders. People nearby caught hold of the man and beat him. The video shows several young men hitting him. He was later handed over to Kotwali police.

#Ghaziabad में गजरौला का रहने वाला अयान अनी गर्लफ्रेंड को लेकर पहुँचा, होटल में गए जहाँ दोनों की आईडी देखने के बाद कमरा देने से इनकार कर दिया थोड़ी देर में वहाँ हिंदू रक्षात्मक दल के लड़के पहुँचे युवक पर लव जिहाद का आरोप लगाकर उसकी जमकर पिटाई की, हिंदू रक्षा दल मोरल पुलिसिंग भी कर रहा है । — Lokesh Rai (@lokeshRlive) October 12, 2026

The “Love Jihad” Claim

Gaurav Sisodia, national convener of the Hindu Raksha Dal, claimed that the youth had come from Gajraula to meet a Hindu girl, and alleged the case was linked to “love jihad.” This is the claim of one organisation’s leader. The report does not say that police have found any such angle.

What Is Not Yet Known

Police have not yet given their account in the report. It is unclear whether any case has been registered, against whom, and under which sections. The woman’s age, her version, and whether she asked for help are all unreported, and so is the man’s side. Those who beat him have not been identified, and the extent of his injuries is not given.

What Happens Next

Police will have to establish who the woman is, whether the meeting was consensual, and whether any offence was committed by the man. The same video that shows him being beaten could also make the assault itself the subject of a case. Will police act against those in the footage? And will the woman’s statement settle what actually happened outside the hotel? Until then, the allegations remain just that.

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