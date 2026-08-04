LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > ‘Ghost’ Employees: How A Data Migration Exposes Mumbai Police’s Rs 6.4 Crore Scam

‘Ghost’ Employees: How A Data Migration Exposes Mumbai Police’s Rs 6.4 Crore Scam

A routine digital data migration exposed a Rs 6.4 crore payroll scam in the Mumbai Police Department involving 10 non-existent "ghost" employees.

Mumbai Police uncovers a major financial fraud as 10 fictitious profiles were caught drawing Rs 6.4 crore in monthly salaries. (Source:AI)
Mumbai Police uncovers a major financial fraud as 10 fictitious profiles were caught drawing Rs 6.4 crore in monthly salaries. (Source:AI)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Tue 2026-08-04 20:56 IST

A massive financial scandal involving Rs 6.5 crore disbursed as monthly salaries has rocked the Mumbai Police Department. According to reports, an internal inquiry exposed a total of ten non-existent “ghost” employees who existed only on paper yet were drawing regular monthly salaries. The fraud came to light during a routine administrative migration of employee records from the legacy portal to an updated digital system.  

How the Rs 6.5 Crore Scam Was Unmasked 

This major financial fraud was uncovered during an ongoing departmental exercise aimed at streamlining government records by migrating data from the old salary portal, Sevaarth, to a new software system. Following the transfer of service books, Permanent Account Numbers (PAN), and salary records, automated cross-verification alerted system auditors. The complaint filed by a police officer listed ten non-police personnel who were registered as active employees and had been receiving monthly salaries directly into their bank accounts.  

You Might Be Interested In

Accused and Non-Police Personnel Named

The ten fictitious individuals listed in the First Information Report (FIR) are: Ramdas Bhogle, Sudhakar Kadam, Sarju Yadav, Bhagwat Bhosale, Gunaji Khavkar, Mahadev Haldankar, Rajendra Sonar, Uttam Thorat, Suryakant Patil, and Pandurang Kadam. Reports state that ministerial-level clerks colluded to fabricate attendance registers and service records for these ghost employees. According to the police, the perpetrators exploited legacy paper-based records to keep the non-existent profiles active within the department.

Departmental Action and Investigation

Senior officials have ordered a comprehensive departmental inquiry covering the past several years. A case has been registered against five officials who were stationed in the department when the incident occurred. An FIR was lodged under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.  The Mumbai Police suspended two officials, Chavan and Meshram, following allegations of creating fake Service IDs and Defined Contribution Pension Scheme (DCPS) IDs to process unauthorized salary disbursements. Authorities are investigating the true identities behind the ten recipient bank accounts and have initiated steps to freeze them to recover the embezzled public funds.

Also Read: Who Is Udhayanidhi Stalin? Madras HC Grants Him Relief in Case Over ‘Derogatory’ Remarks Against Trisha

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘Ghost’ Employees: How A Data Migration Exposes Mumbai Police’s Rs 6.4 Crore Scam
Tags: home-hero-pos-2Mumbai Police digital migration fraudMumbai Police ghost employee fraudMumbai Police payroll scamMumbai police salary scam

RELATED News

Udhaynidhi Stalin Arrested by Tamil Nadu Police Over ‘Vulgar’ Remarks Against Actor Trisha

Faridabad Man Stalks Teacher, Then Stabs Her To Death Outside School After She Threatens To File Complaint

Woman Alleges Rapido Driver Watched Adult Content, Engaged in Inappropriate Act During Ride, Claims No Action Taken By Company

Why Raj Thackeray’s Party Sent Toy Cars To BMC Headquarters

Amit Thackeray Forgets His Speech in Front of Raj Thackeray at MNS Event; What Happened Next Left Everyone Stunned

LATEST NEWS

Indian Cargo Ship Sinks In Red Sea After Explosive Boat Attack; All 14 Crew Rescued

Who Was Pradeep Rawat? Lagaan And Ghajini Actor Dies At 74 After Cancer Battle

‘Ghost’ Employees: How A Data Migration Exposes Mumbai Police’s Rs 6.4 Crore Scam

Kangana Ranaut Reacts To Udhayanidhi Stalin’s Trisha Krishnan Remark Row; ‘He Might Be Out On Bail…’

Is Neymar Quitting Club Football After International Retirement? Santos Star Forward Breaks Silence

BWF World Championships 2026 Draw: Date, Time, Top Seeds, PV Sindhu, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty And Full Details

Yogesh Rawat And Akanksha Choudhary For Bigg Boss 20? Fans Make Their Wish Loud And Clear After Teaser Drop

Dr Batra’s® Introduces HairGain — India’s First Advanced Hair Regrowth Treatment Powered by 50 Billion Exosomes

Mobile App Development by AppDev.company to Accelerate Business Growth

ICMAI CMA June 2026 Result @icmai.in: Check How To Download CMA Result 2026, Toppers List

‘Ghost’ Employees: How A Data Migration Exposes Mumbai Police’s Rs 6.4 Crore Scam

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘Ghost’ Employees: How A Data Migration Exposes Mumbai Police’s Rs 6.4 Crore Scam

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘Ghost’ Employees: How A Data Migration Exposes Mumbai Police’s Rs 6.4 Crore Scam
‘Ghost’ Employees: How A Data Migration Exposes Mumbai Police’s Rs 6.4 Crore Scam
‘Ghost’ Employees: How A Data Migration Exposes Mumbai Police’s Rs 6.4 Crore Scam
‘Ghost’ Employees: How A Data Migration Exposes Mumbai Police’s Rs 6.4 Crore Scam

QUICK LINKS