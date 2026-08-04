‘Ghost’ Employees: How A Data Migration Exposes Mumbai Police’s Rs 6.4 Crore Scam

A massive financial scandal involving Rs 6.5 crore disbursed as monthly salaries has rocked the Mumbai Police Department. According to reports, an internal inquiry exposed a total of ten non-existent “ghost” employees who existed only on paper yet were drawing regular monthly salaries. The fraud came to light during a routine administrative migration of employee records from the legacy portal to an updated digital system.

How the Rs 6.5 Crore Scam Was Unmasked

This major financial fraud was uncovered during an ongoing departmental exercise aimed at streamlining government records by migrating data from the old salary portal, Sevaarth, to a new software system. Following the transfer of service books, Permanent Account Numbers (PAN), and salary records, automated cross-verification alerted system auditors. The complaint filed by a police officer listed ten non-police personnel who were registered as active employees and had been receiving monthly salaries directly into their bank accounts.

Accused and Non-Police Personnel Named

The ten fictitious individuals listed in the First Information Report (FIR) are: Ramdas Bhogle, Sudhakar Kadam, Sarju Yadav, Bhagwat Bhosale, Gunaji Khavkar, Mahadev Haldankar, Rajendra Sonar, Uttam Thorat, Suryakant Patil, and Pandurang Kadam. Reports state that ministerial-level clerks colluded to fabricate attendance registers and service records for these ghost employees. According to the police, the perpetrators exploited legacy paper-based records to keep the non-existent profiles active within the department.

Departmental Action and Investigation

Senior officials have ordered a comprehensive departmental inquiry covering the past several years. A case has been registered against five officials who were stationed in the department when the incident occurred. An FIR was lodged under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023. The Mumbai Police suspended two officials, Chavan and Meshram, following allegations of creating fake Service IDs and Defined Contribution Pension Scheme (DCPS) IDs to process unauthorized salary disbursements. Authorities are investigating the true identities behind the ten recipient bank accounts and have initiated steps to freeze them to recover the embezzled public funds.

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