Ghost In Punjab’s University? Students Take To Streets After Viral Video, Screams Reportedly Heard In Girls’ Hostel

Hundreds of students took to the streets late at night at Chitkara University in Punjab after a video claiming that a ‘ghost’ was present on campus went viral on social media. The protest followed rumours that a female student had died by suicide at the university and that her spirit was now haunting hostel residents. Students also claimed that screams had been heard from a girls’ hostel. However, the university rejected the claims and said no suicide or death had taken place at the hostel.

Punjab university denies death rumours after late-night student protest

Reportedly, the university said an ambulance had reached the hostel in the early hours of Thursday in connection with a student who had returned from the hospital. It clarified that the incident had no link to any death or suicide.

“The claims circulating on social media are false and without factual basis or substantiation,” the university said in an official statement.

As per reports, it further stated, “There was no death or suicide associated with this incident.” The clarification came as the Punjab campus remained tense following the circulation of the viral video and claims about a supposed haunting.

Punjab hostel rumours grow after ‘Pandit Ji’ visit

Another claim circulating online linked the rumours to the visit of a ‘Pandit Ji’ to the girls’ hostel. The university confirmed that the visit did happen but said its purpose had been completely misrepresented on social media.

“His visit did take place; however, the facts are being misrepresented online. He had come to the hostel at approximately 3:00 p.m. to meet his daughter, who is a student at the university. His presence had no connection whatsoever with any alleged death or suicide,” the statement read, according to reports.

The university urged students not to rely on “unverified reels, posts or messages on social media”. It warned that such content, when shared without checking facts, could cause unnecessary distress among students and their families and create an inaccurate impression of events on the Punjab campus.

Punjab police hear claims of two missing female students

Reportedly, Senior police officers also visited the university and tried to pacify the protesting students. During their interaction, students claimed that two female students were missing, but police said they had not received clear details about who the alleged missing students were.

“We have met students here and received their complaint. But nobody knows who is missing. They even do not know the name of any of the girls who is missing. But there is a rumour that two girls are missing,” an officer said.

Punjab police begin verification after students’ complaint

Reports say that the officer said police would investigate the complaint and verify whether anyone was actually missing. “Considering the seriousness of the matter, we have received a complaint from students. We will investigate it. We will do verification of each student if anybody is found missing, necessary action will be taken,” he added.

The situation at the Punjab university followed the rapid spread of the ghost video and unverified claims online, while officials maintained that there was no confirmed death or suicide linked to the hostel incident.

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