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Home > Regionals News > ‘Ghost’ Scare At Chitkara, LPU Rape-Suicide Claims Spark Protests; What Happened At Punjab Universities?

‘Ghost’ Scare At Chitkara, LPU Rape-Suicide Claims Spark Protests; What Happened At Punjab Universities?

‘Ghost’ rumours and missing girls claims at Chitkara University, followed by rape-suicide allegations at LPU, sparked protests, vandalism and vehicle-burning reports at Punjab campuses.

‘Ghost’ Scare At Chitkara, LPU Rape-Suicide Claims Spark Protests; What Happened At Punjab Universities?

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Mon 2026-09-28 17:27 IST

Two major private universities in Punjab witnessed tense scenes on successive nights after rumours and allegations concerning the safety of female students spread across campuses. At Chitkara University, reports of a “ghost” scare were accompanied by claims that two girls were missing or had died. At Lovely Professional University (LPU), allegations involving the alleged rape of a hostel student and claims of a subsequent suicide triggered student protests. The reports circulated rapidly among students, leading many to come out of their hostels and gather on campus. However, several of the claims circulating on social media and among students have not been independently verified.

Chitkara University: Ghost Scare, Missing Girls Claims

At Chitkara University, a ghost scare reportedly fuelled panic among students. Alongside the rumours, claims began circulating that two female students were missing or had died. No names of the alleged missing students were available in the reports being circulated. The claims triggered anxiety among students, with protests and unrest reported on campus.

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LPU: Rape And Suicide Claims Trigger Protest

At LPU, students gathered following allegations concerning a hostel student. Claims of rape and a subsequent suicide reportedly spread among students, prompting protests on campus. The university later announced that regular classes would remain suspended for 10 days, amid the tense situation.

Vehicles Torched, Vandalism Reported

The protests escalated on Sunday, with reports of vehicles being torched and vandalism on campus. Students reportedly gathered in large numbers as concerns over female students’ safety continued to spread. The incidents at both campuses highlight how quickly unverified claims can trigger panic and unrest. Authorities and university administrations are expected to establish the facts surrounding the allegations and address students’ concerns.
Also Read: Maharashtra Village Puts Up ‘Village For Sale’ Poster; Here’s The Reason Behind The Unusual Protest

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‘Ghost’ Scare At Chitkara, LPU Rape-Suicide Claims Spark Protests; What Happened At Punjab Universities?
Tags: chitkara universityChitkara University protestsghost rumours Chitkara UniversityLovely Professional University protestLPU protestsLPU rape allegationsLPU suicide claimsmissing girls ChitkaraPunjab university protests

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‘Ghost’ Scare At Chitkara, LPU Rape-Suicide Claims Spark Protests; What Happened At Punjab Universities?

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‘Ghost’ Scare At Chitkara, LPU Rape-Suicide Claims Spark Protests; What Happened At Punjab Universities?

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‘Ghost’ Scare At Chitkara, LPU Rape-Suicide Claims Spark Protests; What Happened At Punjab Universities?
‘Ghost’ Scare At Chitkara, LPU Rape-Suicide Claims Spark Protests; What Happened At Punjab Universities?
‘Ghost’ Scare At Chitkara, LPU Rape-Suicide Claims Spark Protests; What Happened At Punjab Universities?
‘Ghost’ Scare At Chitkara, LPU Rape-Suicide Claims Spark Protests; What Happened At Punjab Universities?
‘Ghost’ Scare At Chitkara, LPU Rape-Suicide Claims Spark Protests; What Happened At Punjab Universities?

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